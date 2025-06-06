Shubman Gill: I Won’t Follow Any Specific Captaincy Style

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Shubman Gill, who has served as vice-captain of the Indian national team and recently led Gujarat Titans to the playoffs in the 2025 Indian Premier League, says he won’t be adhering to any particular leadership style as he prepares for his first full tour as India’s Test captain.

The 25-year-old from Fazilka, Punjab, will lead India in a challenging five-match Test series in England, beginning June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. Taking over the reins in the longest format of the game, Gill emphasized that his leadership approach will evolve naturally over time.

“I don’t have a specific captaincy style I want to follow,” Gill said on Thursday. “For me, communication is key. I want my players to feel secure, to build strong bonds with them. When players feel supported and safe, that’s when they give their best.”

Gill also stressed the importance of leading by example, especially with the bat. “As a captain, I want to lead through performance. When I go out there, I see myself first and foremost as a batsman. I try to make decisions from that mindset. Stats and averages aren’t something I dwell on, but I do want to be judged on how I perform.”

On the topic of England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, Gill said the Indian team has already had a taste of it during England’s 2023–24 tour of India, which India won 4–1.

“They have a clear style of play—we saw it in India as well,” Gill noted. “It’s exciting for us because it creates opportunities. If we’re proactive with our execution and our plans, we can definitely put them under pressure.”

Gill’s leadership will be tested immediately, as India faces England in five Tests across June and July. This marks the first full series under his Test captaincy, setting the stage for a new era in Indian cricket leadership. (Source: IANS)