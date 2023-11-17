Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravjiani’s ‘Vaari Vaari’ is a romantic melody

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singing maestros Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani’s latest collaborative single ‘Vaari Vaari’ is a beautifully soulful, and emotionally fulfilling romantic song.

Mixing up a grounded side with a Bollywood flair, while the music production is as poppy and Bollywood-like as can be, the video and the lyrics are much more rooted and simpler.

Musically, the song is accompanied by an ambient, shoegazing kind of electronic-pop instrumentation with some desi flair, and the duo of Shreya and Shekhar really bring out the emotions.

As such, the song isn’t power packed or anthemic but is instead, a very peaceful and mellow kind of romantic ballad which is perfect for weddings, parties, or just for driving down the road.

The song is vibrant with a different kind of energy which doesn’t pump the blood, but rather tugs at the heartstrings as the chemistry between the two singers is just that much fun and engaging.

Penned by Avinash Chouhan, the song celebrates love, friendship, and the crux of romance and relationships. The lyrics cover the many ups and downs of a couple in love, navigating their relationship as they affirm their love and decide that for any ills that may come their way, they are in this together.

The song is composed by Shekhar, so it is natural that he and Shreya would work so well together as they understand each other’s strengths and stand as vocal contrasts to each other. While Shreya has a much higher and powerful voice, Shekhar’s voice is lower, deeper, and more grounded. (IANS)