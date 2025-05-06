Shingles Vaccine May Protect Heart Health for Up to 8 Years, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A shingles vaccine may offer more than just protection against a painful rash—it could also significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. According to a new study involving more than 1.2 million people, those who received the zoster vaccine had a 23% lower risk of major cardiovascular events, including stroke, heart failure, and coronary artery disease.

The study, conducted by researchers at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, found that the vaccine’s protective effect could last as long as eight years. The benefit was especially pronounced among men, individuals under the age of 60, and people with unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol use, or physical inactivity.

“Our study suggests that the shingles vaccine may help lower the risk of heart disease, even in people without known risk factors,” said lead author Professor Dong Keon Yon. “This means vaccination could offer health benefits beyond just preventing shingles.”

The shingles, or zoster, vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine made from a weakened form of the varicella-zoster virus—the same virus responsible for chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus can remain dormant in the body and later reactivate as shingles, a condition characterized by a painful, blistering rash. In addition to skin symptoms, shingles has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular issues, particularly in older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

The study analyzed data from 1,271,922 South Koreans aged 50 and older. Researchers found that vaccinated individuals had a 23% lower overall risk of cardiovascular events compared to those who were not vaccinated. More specifically, they had a 26% reduced risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack, or cardiovascular-related death. The risk of heart failure dropped by 26%, while coronary artery disease risk declined by 22%.

Yon noted that shingles can cause inflammation and damage to blood vessels, potentially leading to clot formation and heart problems. The vaccine appears to mitigate those risks by preventing the viral reactivation that can trigger such complications.

“Our findings showed stronger protection in younger recipients, likely due to a more robust immune response, and in men, possibly reflecting gender-based differences in vaccine efficacy,” Yon added.

Without vaccination, approximately 30% of people are expected to develop shingles during their lifetime. The study’s findings suggest that broader use of the shingles vaccine could serve as an effective public health tool—not just for preventing shingles, but also for reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease. (Source: IANS)