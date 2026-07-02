Sensex Rises 579 Points as Lower Oil Prices Lift Investor Sentiment

Mumbai — Indian benchmark stock indices closed sharply higher Thursday as a decline in global crude oil prices and encouraging developments in U.S.-Iran trade talks boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex gained 579.48 points, or 0.75%, to close at 77,502.12. The Nifty rose 169.85 points, or 0.71%, to settle at 24,175.70.

Market experts said the Nifty attracted steady buying throughout the session and moved toward resistance near the 24,200 level.

“From a technical perspective, a sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for an advance towards the 24,400–24,450 region, where the 200-day EMA is positioned,” a market expert said.

“On the downside, the 24,000 psychological mark is expected to act as the immediate support zone,” the expert added.

Technology stocks led the advance, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. The rally helped the Nifty IT index record its largest single-day gain since May 2025.

Broader markets also finished higher. The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.48%, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 1.25%.

The Nifty IT index was the strongest sectoral performer, while the auto, consumer durables and real estate indices also posted solid gains.

Positive global signals and easing concerns about energy costs supported the broader market mood.

“Easing energy prices and fresh India–Japan agreements in strategic areas such as AI, defence technology and energy security helped sustain domestic market optimism,” an analyst said. (Source: IANS)