Sensex, Nifty Finish Flat as Sectoral Gains Offset Selling Pressure

MUMBAI, India — Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday’s session largely flat, with modest losses, as gains in PSU banks, metal, and auto stocks were offset by selling in IT, FMCG, real estate, and pharmaceutical shares.

The Sensex closed at 84,675.08, down 20.46 points, or 0.02 percent. The Nifty settled slightly lower at 25,938.85, slipping 3.25 points, or 0.01 percent.

Market participants said the Nifty has moved below its 21-day exponential moving average, reinforcing a short-term downward bias. Immediate support is seen in the 25,850–25,870 range, with a decisive break below that level potentially strengthening bearish sentiment. Resistance is placed near the 26,000 mark.

Trading sentiment remained cautious as investors balanced selective buying with profit booking in heavyweight stocks.

On the Sensex, shares of Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finance ended among the top losers, dragging the index lower. In contrast, stocks such as M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank provided support and closed higher.

The broader market also showed mild weakness. The Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.15 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.28 percent.

Sector-wise, real estate, IT, and pharmaceutical stocks remained under pressure. The Nifty Realty index declined 0.84 percent, while the IT and Pharma indices dropped 0.74 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, strong buying was seen in PSU banking, metal, and auto stocks. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 1.69 percent, the Metal index gained 2.03 percent, and the Auto index rose 1.08 percent.

Analysts said markets ended the day on a flat note as investors favored selective opportunities, with sector-specific trends driving movement rather than broad-based participation.

Fresh buying at lower levels, along with short covering in banking, auto, and metal stocks following the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, helped the Nifty recover most of its intraday losses and close the session nearly unchanged. (Source: IANS)