‘Rohit Sharma is a world-class player’: Gayle backs India captain to shine in CT 2025

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– West Indies legend Chris Gayle has backed “world-class” batter India skipper Rohit Sharma to score big runs for his side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 to be held later this month in Pakistan and Dubai.

Rohit, who was struggling to score runs in Test series against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away), failed to had a good outing in the ODI series opener against England in Nagpur. However, he returned to form with a bang and scored a match-setting knock of 119 in India’s four-wicket win in Cuttack on Sunday.

During his 32nd ODI century, Rohit smashed seven sixes and surpassed Gayle to become the second-most six-hitter in the format with 338 maximums.

“Rohit (Sharma) is a world-class player. He has many double-centuries in ODI cricket. He is a Hitman and now has the most sixes in ODI cricket. He just got a century the other day. I know he had a tough Test series, but good players always put behind them and try to look ahead,” Gayle told IANS during an event in the national capital region on Tuesday.

After the second ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Rohit acknowledged his contribution to the team and backed his mindset to regain his touch.

“When people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years. That means something,” Rohit said in a BCCI video.

“I’ve played this game for a long time now, and I understand what is required of me. So it’s just about going out there and doing your things, and what I did today was one of my things. In my mind, it was just about doing the things that I do. Try and bat the way I do. I’ve been here long enough to know one or two knocks are not going to change my mind. But it was just another day in the office.

“Our job is to just go out there and play the game. As long as you know that when you go to bed, you know that you’ve given your best, that is what matters. Every time I walk out to the pitch, I want to try and do well,” he added.

After conclusion of the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, India will shift their focus to Champions Trophy where they are set to take on Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. (IANS)