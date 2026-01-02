Rishabh Pant’s Future in Focus as Selectors Prepare to Finalize India’s ODI Squad for New Zealand

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — The national senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is scheduled to meet virtually this Saturday to finalize India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. While the roster is expected to feature the return of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the primary point of contention remains the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

The series is set to kick off in Vadodara on January 11, with subsequent matches in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18. Despite India’s recent success in a 2-1 series win over South Africa, Pant’s place in the 50-over setup has become a subject of intense scrutiny following a period of inconsistent form and the rise of several strong contenders.

Pant has struggled to find his rhythm in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, managing just 121 runs across four matches at an average of 30.25, with only a single half-century to his name. The left-hander has not appeared in an ODI since August 2024, a return that followed a long layoff due to injuries sustained in a major car accident in late 2022. In contrast, KL Rahul has firmly established himself as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the ODI format, leaving Pant largely on the sidelines.

The selection dilemma is further complicated by the emergence of younger talent. Ishan Kishan has forced his way back into the national conversation following a dominant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Dhruv Jurel has posted massive numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a standout 160. With his spot in the T20I side already lost, Pant’s opportunities to reclaim his status as a multi-format regular are increasingly limited to the IPL and the Test arena.

Beyond the wicketkeeping slot, the committee is expected to discuss the inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed opener has been in blistering form, smashing three centuries in four games during the current domestic season. However, with a top order already featuring Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, finding a position for Padikkal remains a logistical challenge.

On the bowling front, senior stars Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to be rested to manage their workloads ahead of the T20 World Cup. This opening could provide an opportunity for younger pacers like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to lead the attack. There is also ongoing speculation regarding a potential recall for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, though the spin department remains stable with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar expected to retain their spots. (Source: IANS)