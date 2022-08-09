Rediscover Southern Thailand’s tropical paradise

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– In southern Thailand’s Krabi province, Mu Ko Lanta National Park is a breathtaking natural paradise with 134 square kilometres of turquoise waters, uninhabited islands, secret coves, and alluring coastlines. It is endowed with a wealth of flora and fauna, including lush jungles and vibrant marine life.

This tropical paradise closes down every year for six months so that its sensitive ecology can be renewed and maintained. The five-star refuge on Koh Lanta, Pimalai Resort & Spa, fully endorses the closure and collaborates with regional authorities to safeguard and maintain the environment.

After undergoing its yearly renovation, Mu Ko Lanta National Park will reopen to visitors on October 15, 2022, and the responsible, adventure-seeking customers of Pimalai will be among the first to view it! Koh Haa and Koh Rok, two of the most gorgeous islands in the area, have reopened as immersive, exclusive trips to mark this momentous anniversary.

Koh Haa

The “Koh Haa Snorkelling & Sunset” excursion takes visitors to Koh Haa, also known as the “Five Islands,” a stunning group of limestone islets that surround a brilliant turquoise lagoon, a technicolour coral reef, and a pristine white beach. This is the ideal location for an afternoon of snorkelling and swimming. As the sun sets over the Andaman Sea, the leisurely boat voyage back to Pimalai will be complemented with canapes and cool beverages on board, including wine and beer.

As an alternative, the “Fabulous Koh Rok” tour is a picturesque one-hour boat ride to Koh Rok, a pair of idyllic islands surrounded by warm, clear waters and powder-soft sand beaches. After an hour of swimming and snorkelling, visitors will be treated to a delectable lunch on board before setting sail on a sightseeing tour around Koh Rok, where they will have further opportunity to dive into the clear water and explore the fascinating underwater world.

The seven boats in Pimalai’s fleet are all helmed by experienced captains with in-depth local knowledge, ensuring that every guest has an adventure that will live long in the memory while preserving the ecosystem.

Pimalai is a haven of peace with only 121 elegant rooms, roomy suites, and magnificent villas, all hidden in 100 acres of nature and cascading down to a 900-meter-long soft sandy beach. While not exploring Mu Ko Lanta National Park, visitors can engage in a variety of low-impact activities like non-motorized water sports, Thai cookery classes, muay Thai boxing lessons, yoga sessions, relaxing treatments at the renowned Pimalai Spa, and hiking through the jungle. This idyllic retreat offers a kids’ club, first-rate dining establishments, a sports centre with courts for basketball, badminton, tennis, and running, as well as two infinity pools that seem to be hung in the forest canopy and overlook the ocean.

Pimalai

“At Pimalai, we feel a deep connection with Mu Ko Lanta National Park – and a deep responsibility to preserve it for future generations. That’s why we conduct regular coastal cleaning activities, do not allow motorised water sports and only permit small-scale, eco-sensitive excursions in the area. We are delighted to invite our conscientious guests to explore this pristine paradise when it reopens this October. Following five months of replenishing rains and no human interference, this idyllic area will be looking more breath-taking than ever,” said Charintip Tiyaphorn, Pimalai’s Owner Representative.

Pimalai is now offering significant savings for curious explorers who want to experience the reopening of Mu Ko Lanta National Parkfrom 15th October 2022. Up to 30% discount is available for advance purchase. Rates start from THB 6,652 net per night and include daily breakfast and a roundtrip Krabi Airport transfer for 2 people. (IANS)