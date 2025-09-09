Ranvir Shorey Says India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash No Problem, But Bilateral Series a No-Go

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has voiced his opinion on the long-running debate over cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, saying he supports their encounters in international tournaments but remains firmly against reviving bilateral series.

Speaking in a casual interaction, Shorey said he sees no issue with India facing Pakistan in the Asia Cup or other multinational competitions, as long as the games are held at neutral venues.

“I have no problem with India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Of course, there shouldn’t be a bilateral series with them. India is not going to Pakistan, and Pakistan is not coming here — that’s fine. Since the match is being played in a neutral country, there shouldn’t be any issue. After all, just like in the Olympics, if India faces Pakistan, you can’t deny that fixture,” Shorey explained.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012–13, before political tensions and security concerns put a freeze on such exchanges. Since then, the arch-rivals have only met in ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments — matches that continue to draw enormous global audiences.

Shorey, known for his outspoken views on social and political issues, compared cricket to other international sports where athletes from both nations routinely compete. “It should be treated the same way as the Olympics or Asian Games, where India and Pakistan players inevitably cross paths,” he said.

His remarks come as the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy once again place the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry under the spotlight. While the broader political divide between the two nations shows no signs of narrowing, Shorey’s stance reflects a pragmatic middle ground: embrace the excitement of tournament fixtures, but avoid full-scale bilateral tours. (Source: IANS)