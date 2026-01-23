Ramayana Exhibit at Maryland Statehouse Draws Lawmakers and Diplomats

- Advertisement -

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A one-day exhibition highlighting the spread of the Ramayana across Asia and beyond was held at the Maryland State Assembly Building, drawing state lawmakers, diplomats, and community leaders to the Annapolis complex.

Several Maryland delegates addressed the gathering, reflecting on the cultural and moral significance of the ancient epic. Delegate Wu Chao, who represents parts of Howard and Montgomery counties, said the exhibition demonstrated how culture can bridge differences across borders and communities.

“It’s a culture that connects people and provides that diversity and really enhances understanding between different backgrounds,” Chao said, adding that such cultural exchanges can serve as a counterweight to political and social divisions.

Delegate Harry Bhandari spoke about the Ramayana’s moral teachings and their relevance in modern life, describing the epic as more than a religious text.

“When we talk about the Ramayana, I think we can reflect on the modern world,” Bhandari said, pointing to lessons on family values, humility, and the dangers of ego. He added that the stories remain instructive at a time when many societies are grappling with social fragmentation and mental well-being.

Delegate Mike Roger, a military veteran who has traveled extensively across Asia, said the exhibition resonated with his own experiences abroad.

“You have more things in common than we have differences,” Roger said, adding that learning about shared traditions helps build mutual respect and makes “the world a better place”.

Diplomatic representatives also highlighted the Ramayana’s global reach. Aruna Ghising of the Embassy of Nepal said the exhibition reminded her of growing up with televised versions of the epic and discovering its connections across continents.

“I’m very surprised that there are linkages to countries as far as Guyana,” Ghising said. Calling the exhibition “a beautiful celebration,” she said it showcased the “tapestry of cultural linkages and intertwining amongst so many countries,” and expressed interest in future cooperation.

Organizers said the exhibition was intentionally hosted inside the state legislature to reach policymakers and staff who may be unfamiliar with the broader Asian civilizational context of the Ramayana. Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduAction said Maryland’s diversity made it a fitting venue.

“We felt that in the state of Maryland, there is more than 160,000 Hindu community members,” Chakrabarti said, noting that the state is also home to large Thai, Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Filipino communities. He added that many legislators have limited awareness of Hindu history in countries where Hindus are no longer a majority, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Chakrabarti said the exhibition aimed to educate elected officials about the “civilizational connection that Ramayana brings to people across different faith groups and ethnicities.” He noted that about a dozen delegates and several senators visited the display during the day, calling the response encouraging.

The exhibition was brought to Maryland by Dr. Vidya Sathiamoorthy, a pathologist and HinduAction volunteer, who said she was inspired after learning that the display had previously been hosted at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio State Capitol.

“When I heard that, I said, we need to do it in Maryland,” Sathiamoorthy said, citing the state’s large and diverse diaspora. She described the Ramayana as a historic epic whose moral ideals continue as a “lived experience” across generations and borders.

Sathiamoorthy said the exhibition featured representations from about 11 countries, reflecting the broader reality that the Ramayana is celebrated in more than 16 nations. She said the display emphasized themes of unity, duty, sacrifice, and family, particularly for younger members of the diaspora. (Source: IANS)