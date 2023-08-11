Payal Dev, Stebin Ben’s ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’ blends the magic of monsoon with romance

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-composer Payal Dev, who is known for songs like ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and ‘Genda Phool’, has released a new song in collaboration with Stebin Ben titled ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’. It’s a monsoon love track and its video features actress Harshita Gaur, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, along with Stebin.

While Payal Dev has sung the song along with Stebin Ben, for which she has also composed the music. The lyrics for the track have been furnished by Raj Shekhar, and the video has been directed by Siddharth- Garima.

Talking about the song Harshita said that when the song came to her, she gladly said yes without giving it a second thought.

She said: “I am a big-time romantic and also love the rain, so the song seemed like a tailor made for me. I am very thankful to Bhushan sir and T-Series for having faith in me. This is an experience I will cherish for long.”

Talking about her experience, Payal Dev said: “Personally, I enjoy singing songs related to the rain. I just love the season, and if it’s a romantic number, it is even better. I am glad I got associated with this beautiful song.”

Talking about the song Stebin shared: “I loved the vibe of ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’, and the way the lyrics are written is just beautiful. Singing the song as well as shooting for Baarish Hai Jaanam was such a serene experience. I thank Payal Dev for being a great co-singer and Harshita for being an amazing co-actor, making this one a great experience.”

The music video of ‘Baarish Hai Jaanam’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel. (IANS)