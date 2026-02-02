Oracle Considers Cutting Up to 30,000 Jobs to Fund AI Infrastructure Expansion: Report

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — U.S. technology major Oracle is considering laying off between 20,000 and 30,000 employees and selling parts of its business to help finance a large-scale expansion of its artificial intelligence data-center infrastructure, according to a media report.

A report by CIO, citing investment bank TD Cowen, said Oracle had already cut about 10,000 jobs in late 2025 as part of a $1.6 billion restructuring plan. If carried out, the proposed additional layoffs would mark the largest job reduction in Oracle’s recent history. TD Cowen estimated that the planned cuts could free up between $8 billion and $10 billion in cash flow.

The report said both equity and debt investors have raised concerns about Oracle’s ability to fund the expansion, and that several U.S. banks have recently pulled back from lending for the project. This tightening of financing options is said to have prompted Oracle to explore cost-cutting measures, including layoffs.

“Multiple Oracle data-centre leases that were under negotiation with private operators struggled to secure financing, in turn preventing Oracle from securing the data-centre capacity via a lease,” the report said.

Oracle has not commented on the report.

According to the research note, the company’s required capital expenditure for the AI data-center buildout is estimated at around $156 billion. To reduce its capital burden, Oracle is evaluating a range of options, including asset sales and changes to its business model.

The company has reportedly considered selling its healthcare software unit Cerner, which it acquired for $28.3 billion in 2022. It has also asked some new customers to provide their own hardware under a so-called “bring your own chip” model.

Oracle has told investors it expects to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion in 2026 to build additional cloud infrastructure capacity.

The report comes amid broader restructuring across the technology sector. Amazon has also announced large-scale job cuts as part of its AI-driven reorganization. In October 2025, the company reduced its white-collar workforce by about 14,000 employees, roughly half of a planned 30,000 reduction.

While those cuts were the largest in Amazon’s three-decade history since 2022, they represented a relatively small share of the company’s overall workforce of about 1.58 million employees. (Source: IANS)