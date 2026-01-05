OM Hindu Community Center Announces Vidya Hindu Scholarship for Massachusetts High School Students

- Advertisement -

NORTH BILLERICA, MA— The OM Hindu Community Center of North Billerica has announced the launch of the Vidya Hindu Scholarship for graduating Hindu high school students in Massachusetts.

The scholarship is open to all Hindu students completing high school in 2026 and aims to recognise academic excellence and community involvement. Registration for the scholarship begins on January 5, 2026, and applications must be submitted by March 1, 2026.

According to the Community Center, the scholarship will be awarded to deserving and qualified students selected on the basis of their academic achievements and contributions to the community. Successful candidates will be notified by April 1, 2026, via email.

Scholarships will be presented either during the recipients’ respective high school award ceremonies or at a special event hosted by the OM Hindu Community Center.

The initiative reflects the Center’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and encouraging community service among Hindu youth in Massachusetts.