Norway Chess: Carlsen Outmaneuvers Gukesh in Thrilling Opener

Stavanger (Norway)– The opening round of Norway Chess 2025 lived up to its billing, delivering high drama and elite play as World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen edged out reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju in a gripping showdown that had spectators at Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge headquarters on the edge of their seats.

Playing with the white pieces, Carlsen displayed his trademark endgame precision. The tense encounter remained balanced deep into the game, but under mounting time pressure, Gukesh faltered with a critical mistake. Carlsen seized the opportunity with clinical accuracy, securing a key victory.

In another marquee matchup, Hikaru Nakamura prevailed over fellow American Fabiano Caruana. Nakamura later revealed that he had offered a draw during the game, but Caruana declined. The decision backfired as Nakamura, playing black, converted his chances in the endgame to take the full point.

The first classical game to finish was between China’s Wei Yi and India’s Arjun Erigaisi, which ended in a draw. In the ensuing Armageddon tiebreak, Erigaisi delivered a composed and resilient performance under pressure to claim victory.

In the Norway Chess Women’s tournament, Humpy Koneru scored a decisive win against compatriot Vaishali Rameshbabu in the day’s only all-Indian clash. Koneru, known for her steady and methodical style, capitalized on an endgame error by Vaishali to notch the full point.

The remaining two women’s classical games—Anna Muzychuk vs. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh and Lei Tingjie vs. Ju Wenjun—ended in draws. Both Muzychuk and Lei went on to win their respective Armageddon games, finishing the day with important bonus points.

This year’s Norway Chess features an elite field, with the men’s tournament headlined by Carlsen, Gukesh, Caruana, Nakamura, Erigaisi, and Wei Yi. The women’s section includes reigning World Champion Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, Humpy Koneru, Anna Muzychuk, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh.

Both events follow a six-player double round-robin format and offer equal prize money—reflecting the tournament’s strong commitment to gender parity in professional chess.

A hallmark of Norway Chess is its distinctive format: if a classical game ends in a draw, it is immediately followed by an Armageddon tiebreak, ensuring that each match concludes with a decisive result. (Source: IANS)