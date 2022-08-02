Neeti Mohan hopes ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ unplugged version becomes part of journeys

After garnering immense popularity for the music and lyrics of ‘Iss Baarish Mein’, an unplugged version of Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin’s romantic track has come out.

Sung by and featuring Neeti Mohan, the song is composed by Ripul Sharma and penned by Sharad Tripathi.

Neeti is excited about the song coming out with a version and says that it will connect with the music lovers and will get a similar response like the original one.

Neeti says: “What a delight to revisit a song that’s been loved by the listeners! I’m excited that the song is out. It’s my song of the season and I hope the unplugged version becomes part of the listeners’ road trips and journey. This unplugged version has a whole new vibe.”

The song in a subtle way depicts the emotions of falling in love and how monsoon becomes the perfect season for the expression of emotions.

Presented by Saregama, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ is now available on all music platforms. (IANS)