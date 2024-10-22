Neelam Kothari says, ‘I don’t want to hook up with Shubman Gill’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar recently posted a humorous video from the Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, in which Maheep Kapoor, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hilariously struggled to pronounce the name of cricketer Shubman Gill.

The light-hearted moment showcased the fun dynamics among the cast as they attempted to get the pronunciation right, leading to some amusing exchanges. Netflix posted a video showing the conversation among the Bollywood Wives shifting to the pronunciation of Gill’s name. In the clip, Bhavana Pandey informs the Delhi girls that the Mumbai group will be hosting a ‘fun fashion show’ and an ‘after-party’ for them. She mentions, “I’m saying there will be Bollywood stars and cricketers.” An enthusiastic Neelam chimes in, asking, “Is MS Dhoni coming? What about Shubham (Gill)?” To which Bhavana humorously responds, “Shubham is a quarter of your age.” She adds, “I don’t want to hook up with him.” Bhavana clarifies, “It’s not Shubham; it’s Shubnam. Shubnam Gill.” Maheep then questions, “Shubnam Gill, Shabnam, Shubnam…?” After several tries, Seema finally sets everyone straight, saying, “It’s Shubman.” Bhavana then comments that Shubman is cute, to which Maheep replies, “Absolutely, he’s adorable! I just know he’s a charming guy. He’s playing really well. Yay! Go for it!”

Karan Johar reposted this video on his Instagram stories and captioned, “How do we CNTRL them?.” ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, originally titled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ for its first two seasons, recently debuted on Netflix. This season introduces a Delhi vs Mumbai theme, featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi, who join the original Mumbai cast of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.

Talking about the new season, Karan Johar said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi’s best-known divas.” The show is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The third season premiered on October 18. (IANS)