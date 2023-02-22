Nadda launches book ‘Modi: Shaping a Global order in flux’

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a book “Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux” in Chanakyapuri here.

While addressing the readers, Nadda said, “This book is going to open a debate on how PM Modi has taken a decision which has changed India’s image worldwide. It’s necessary to understand what was the image of India before Modi ji came to power.”

Recalling the old image, Nadda said, “The economy was declining, India had an image of a corrupt state, repeated terrorist attacks and a lack of stable govt. The very sad part was that the authority of the PM was eroded”.

He further said, “Unlike in the past, India doesn’t shy to take positions.

For a long time, India has been shying from taking hard positions. However, under PM Modi, on international issues, India can take a stand on complex issues. A classic example is the Russia-Ukraine war”.

Praising the New India, BJP national president said, “The world has appreciated the tough stand of India. The tough stand of carrying out surgical strikes against our adversaries”.

He closed the speech by saying, “Initiatives taken by PM Modi have changed the image of our country, and this book gives a deep insight into the same.”

The world’s 40 per cent of digital transactions is taking place in India. For tracing and tracking of Covid patients, CoWin was launched, said Nadda.

Book is forewarded by Union External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar. Editors are Sujan Chinoy, Vijay Chauthaiwala, and Uttam Kumar Sinha. (IANS)