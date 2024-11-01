Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. to Open New Location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, MA

- Advertisement -

Watertown, MA – Arsenal Yards announced the upcoming opening of Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. taproom and kitchen at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, MA. Following several successful years of hosting a seasonal biergarten, Mighty Squirrel is excited to establish a permanent home at Arsenal Yards.

“Mighty Squirrel has long been a favorite among our Arsenal Yards community, and we’re thrilled to now welcome them as a permanent fixture,” said Ryan Feinberg, Vice President, Leasing. “Their lively atmosphere and dedication to crafting exceptional brews align perfectly with the vibrant community we’ve cultivated here at Arsenal Yards.”

Located at 102 Arsenal Yards Blvd, next to The River Green and abutting the Charles River, the 4,000 square foot space will offer a full food menu with contemporary and elevated dishes.

Additionally, a huge outdoor patio will offer ample seating with picturesque views of the Arsenal Yards Park that features new tennis and pickleball courts, a community garden, and a skatepark, all rolling right down to the banks of the Charles River.

“We’ve seen Arsenal Yards grow into such a fun and vibrant spot firsthand over the past five years, and we’re beyond excited to finally call it home” said Naveen Pawar and Henry Manice, Co-Founders of Mighty Squirrel. “We can’t wait to open our doors to the community and become a part of it.”