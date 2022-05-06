Men’s jewellery has a fashion moment

- Advertisement -

N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– In all cultures, men have worn jewellery for centuries. In fact, in the past, jewellery for kings was more ornate than that for queens.

With the passage of time and generation, there was a time when jewellery was almost entirely reserved for women and men had a limited selection. Since then, we’ve come a long way. To begin with, we no longer desire or accept stereotyped classifications in the same way that we once did. Gender focus in jewellery, like many other aspects of the fashion industry and beyond, is less important than it once was.

It’s the 21st century and Men now relish expressing themselves while breaking one stereotype at a time. The truth is that whether you are a man or a woman if you can feel that you are looking good, your confidence significantly boosts.

Here’s a list of the latest trends and designs in Men’s jewellery to amp up your style game contributed by Kohinoor Jewellers Agra & Kohgem, PP Jewellers, RK Jewellers South Ex-2 and Narayan Jewellers:

Tie pins: Be it a work event or any occasion, wearing just a tie gets boring. Men realize this and are now adorning a tie pin. Today, the choice for a tie pin ranges from diamond-studded tie pins in gold or silver.

Lapel Pins: The lapel pin is a superb example of a detail which will give your outfit an unforgettable elegant appearance & they are back in fashion. For decades they were only worn at life’s most formal events, but now times are changing and men are looking for some trending options that can go with their daily business.

Oval Bracelets: Bracelets are no longer a woman’s best friend only. Men of all ages love to experiment with this piece of jewellery in different metals like gold, white gold, and leather belts with diamond or coloured stone. You can go for more funky options of diamond in titanium or leather with casual wear, while the gold one looks perfect for formal occasions.

Cufflinks: Perfect for formal parties and weddings, Cufflinks are a men’s go-to piece of jewellery. A piece of jewellery which comes in various colours and options adds flair to the entire attire. Many young people choose to wear cufflinks. Personalization in cufflinks is also in vogue. They’re a great choice for important events like weddings, but they’ll hold sentimental worth for years to come.

Cufflinks can add a great deal of style to a man’s look. This can be paired with a matching tiepin, and stunning buttons to complete the look. Cufflinks are a minimal part of the look and tend to go unnoticed by many. However, when it comes to design, men can opt for quirkier options that can add personality to the entire look.

Ring: Rings have traditionally been connected with marriage or family. Keeping things basic and timeless is the best advice. A diamond ring will never go out of style, and it may even be worn with a wedding band in the same material (on a different finger, of course) if the time comes.

Broaches: Broaches look classy!! It can be paired with both Traditional wear & indo-western silhouettes. Designs of animals in diamond, gold and multi-coloured stone look really elegant.

Necklaces: Jewellery should be viewed as a form of self-expression and a method to personalize your appearance. Necklaces are preferred by men nowadays for casual wear. The chain look is perfect for an evening to party. Men can also try a mid-weight chain with a modest pendant to add intrigue to the ensemble. They can go all out when it comes to weddings. Many grooms are experimenting with their looks by combining a little loose choker with long hair. Precious coloured stone multi-layered haar in emerald and rubies looks really chic. (IANS)