Meditation Can Help Address Global Mental Health Crisis, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says

NEW YORK — Meditation offers an effective response to the growing mental health challenges facing societies worldwide, spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Sunday, emphasizing the need for inner calm, stronger communication and shared values to address both personal distress and global conflict.

Speaking after hosting a large meditation session in New York City to mark World Meditation Day, Sri Sri said mental health has emerged as one of the most serious challenges confronting the modern world.

“Today our whole world is facing many challenges, and mental health is one such serious one,” he said. “So meditation is the answer for mental health challenges.”

He pointed to rising anxiety, loneliness and social pressures as widespread issues across societies. According to him, meditation has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to help individuals cope with these challenges and restore emotional balance.

“There is anxiety, there is loneliness and a host of other social challenges our society is facing today,” he said, adding that meditation “has proved beyond doubt to be a solution for it.”

Reflecting on the transition from 2025 into 2026, Sri Sri described the moment as an opportunity for collective action and empowerment. He called for greater focus on uplifting women and economically disadvantaged communities, while stressing the importance of compassion and commitment in shaping the future.

“We need to empower women. We need to empower the poor sections of our society,” he said, adding that compassion and purpose must guide social and political action.

Addressing conflicts around the world, Sri Sri said wars originate in the human mind rather than on battlefields. He argued that peaceful and clear-minded decision-making is essential to resolving disputes and preventing violence.

“Conflicts rise in the heads of people, in the minds of people,” he said. “When minds are peaceful, especially those of decision-makers, they will find a way to improve their communication.”

He warned that breakdowns in communication often lead directly to conflict. “When communication breaks down, that’s when conflicts begin,” he said.

Sri Sri said volunteers from the Art of Living Foundation are currently working in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Russia, focusing on mental resilience rather than political mediation. According to him, volunteers have been teaching meditation techniques to soldiers to help them cope with trauma and stress.

“So far, around 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers have learnt meditation, and similarly soldiers in Russia are also learning meditation,” he said.

He said many soldiers involved in the program had previously struggled with despair, exhaustion and insomnia. Meditation, he added, helped restore hope, improve sleep and boost energy levels.

“Many of them could not sleep for days and weeks,” he said. “After meditation, their energy levels improved and they could sleep better.”

Asked whether India has a role to play in promoting peace in Ukraine, Sri Sri said responsibility for global peace is shared by all nations. “Every country has a role to play. Of course, India has a role to play. Every country has its role in bringing peace to the world,” he said.

Commenting on a recently announced partnership with Gallup, Sri Sri underscored the importance of data in shaping policy responses to mental health and social challenges. He said global surveys force policymakers to confront realities that cannot be ignored.

“When the statistics stay in your face, you can’t take it lightly. You have to face it and find solutions,” he said, describing data-driven insights as essential for understanding global challenges and crafting effective responses.

The Art of Living Foundation, based in Bengaluru, operates in more than 180 countries and focuses on stress reduction, mental well-being and conflict resolution through meditation and breathing techniques. In recent years, Sri Sri has engaged with world leaders and international institutions, promoting inner well-being as a complement to diplomatic and political efforts to address global crises. (Source: IANS)