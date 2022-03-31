Massachusetts Dietetic Association Chair-Elect Sangeeta Pradhan to Discuss Diet and Diabetes at Health Expo on April 10

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News announced that Massachusetts Dietetic Association Vice Chair-Elect Sangeeta Pradhan, RD, LDN, CDCES, will talk about “Diet and Diabetes” at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth.

Pradhan, who works as the Diabetes Program Coordinator of the MD practice group at Charles River Medical Associates, and is currently the Chair-Elect of the Massachusetts Dietetic Association, is a sought-after speaker and has presented talks on various topics for professional and community organizations, including Today’s Dietitian, and the Mass Dietetic Association annual conferences.

Pradhan has been on podcasts discussing current topics such as nutrition and cognition, Intermittent fasting and circadian rhythms. She is an expert of South Asian nutrition and provides skilled nutrition counseling to South Asians on a regular basis.

A guest blogger for “Food and Nutrition” magazine, Pradhan’s recipes have been published in the online and print version of this magazine. Her mission in life is to get the facts pertaining to nutrition without the hype, to the common consumer and to this end, blogs on her nutrition and food blog at https://webdietitian.wordpress.com/.

The day-long Expo will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.