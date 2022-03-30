Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Disha Patani, Somy Ali, and more…

Urvashi Rautela collaborates with ‘Talk Dirty To Me’ hitmaker Jason Derulo

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced collaboration with popular singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits such as ‘Talk dirty to me’, ‘Wiggle wiggle’, ‘Swalla’ and ‘Trumpets’ among many others, for their upcoming music single.

Urvashi had shared a glimpse of it on her social media and has made it official on her collaboration for the song.

Jason Derulo, on working with Urvashi, said: “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in ‘Jaanu’. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world.

“She is an excellent and outstanding actor and performer. She is the ultimate global icon. The only Bollywood film person I know of after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. She is very famous. I cannot comment on the industry, but I like the emotions and dance that Indian movies involve.”

On the work front, Urvashi will also be seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Apart from that, the actress will be making her Tamil debut with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.

For Disha Patani, her ‘Baaghi 2’ character still lives on with her

Mumbai– On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the action-thriller ‘Baaghi 2’, lead actress Disha Patani shared that her ‘Baaghi 2’ character will always live with her and that to her it feels like the film released just yesterday.

Talking about the film, Disha said, “It doesn’t feel like 4 years that ‘Baaghi 2’ was released but yesterday. Neha has my heart and the character will live with me forever. The emotions that I went through while essaying the role, I haven’t completely been able to get the character out of my head because she had such intensity in her emotions, in her sadness, her love, everything.”

“I am grateful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Neha and especially Ahmed and Sajid sir for giving me this role and I really miss all the fun times we had on the sets,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year where she will share the screen with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Somy Ali hints at exposing ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ in cryptic post

Mumbai– Former Pakistani actress and one-time girlfriend of Salman Khan, Somy Ali, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account on Wednesday, hinting that she would expose a certain powerful Bollywood personality who abused his power and position in the industry to exploit multiple women.

Ali did not name names and tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She ran an image with the silhouettes of an indistinguishable actor and actress in what looked like a Bollywood music video of the 1990s along with the post.

She wrote in the caption: “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

Ali’s post has raised eyebrows and turned the spotlight on the alleged casting couch that is said to be a common feature in Bollywood. How this pans out remains a subject of speculation.

The former Pakistani actress had starred in Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998. She later turned an activist and presently works for women’s rights and the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears, a Miami- based non-profit organisation that provides assistance to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Amruta Khanvilkar: Couldn’t be happier to reunite with Ajay-Atul for ‘Chandramukhi’

Mumbai– Actress Amruta Khanvilkar who is receiving praise for her performance in ‘Chandra’, the first song of her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi’, says reuniting with the music director duo Ajay-Atul for the song was quite special. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar who is receiving praise for her performance in ‘Chandra’, the first song of her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi’, says reuniting with the music director duo Ajay-Atul for the song was quite special. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. “I am a big fan of the music composed by Ajay-Atul sir. I feel a strong emotional connection with them as I have worked with them earlier. They have always been around to bless me on every important milestone of my life and I could not be happier to reunite with them for ‘Chandramukhi’,” Amruta said. The actress will be seen playing the character of Lavni dancer whose life takes a different turn due to some unexpected events. Based on Vishwas Patil’s book, the film is directed by Prasad Oak and releasing theatrically on April 29. (IANS)