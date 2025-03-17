Madhya Pradesh: Man goes live on social media before ending life

- Advertisement -

Bhopal– A 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district has ended his life by going live on social media, during which he announced his intent to opt for the extreme step.

Somewhat similar to Bengaluru AI engineer Atul Subhash incident, a 25-year-old youth from Amanaudhiya village in Sirmaur police station area of Rewa district hanged himself after coming live on social media.

His video surfaced on Monday, in which he has blamed family members of his wife, including his mother-in-law and her daughters, responsible for his taking the extreme step.

He is seen hanging himself on a wooden beam and sari. The incident, according to police, occurred on March 13.

Identified as Shiv Prakash Tripathi, the man left a message on the video in Hindi: “Dosto, aaj main live aya hun, aaj main apni zindgi ki aakhiri saanse lunga. Aaj hi phansi bhi lagaunga. Mera ghar barbad karne ka karan meri saas aur uski betiyan hain, Bhaiyo main mar bhi jaun to unhe chhodna nahi.” (Friends, today I have come live, I will take the last breath of my life. I will hang myself today. The reason for ruining my house is my mother-in-law and her daughters. Brothers, even if I die, do not leave them).

People connected on social media kept watching this live video of the youth with surprise, but no one could do anything.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, the investigation officer and in-charge of Sirmaur police station, J.P. Patel, said that the police have recovered his body and even post-mortem has been performed. He died by hanging himself.

“He has been identified as Shiv Prakash Tripathi. A few months ago, he was living somewhere in Vardha, Maharashtra with his father and an elder brother. He was making a living by performing Hindu rituals like puja etc. Sadly, a few months back he met an accident and injured his leg. He had to undergo surgery. His father advised him to stay in the village with his family. Since then he was living in the village.”

After the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The investigation officer further said: “Initial investigation has revealed he used to drink, it is not clear how his mother-in-law and her daughters who live somewhere else harassed him. His own family members have made no allegations against them. Initial investigations indicate he used to loafer around in the village. He, however, visited his in-laws house a day before the incident, it is possible something might have happened then, the matter is under investigation.” (IANS)