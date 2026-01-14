KL Rahul’s Unbeaten 112 Lifts India to 284/7 Against New Zealand in Second ODI

- Advertisement -

RAJKOT, India — Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul produced a superb unbeaten 112 off 92 balls to guide India to 284 for 7 against New Zealand in the second One-Day International at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

After New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell elected to bowl first, India’s openers negotiated a challenging new-ball spell from Kyle Jamieson to reach 57 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to build momentum, Shubman Gill kept the innings moving and brought up a fluent half-century off 47 balls.

India’s innings faltered after Jamieson dismissed Gill, with the hosts slipping from 99 for 1 to 118 for 4 on a two-paced surface. Rahul then combined with Ravindra Jadeja to steady the innings, adding 73 runs for the fifth wicket before shifting gears in the latter half of the innings.

Rahul’s eighth ODI century was studded with 11 fours and a six, anchoring India to a competitive total at a venue where all four previous ODIs have been won by teams batting first.

New Zealand made early inroads through Jamieson, who swung the new ball effectively and bowled consecutive maiden overs. Gill and Rohit countered with a flurry of boundaries in the first 12 overs, but Rohit was dismissed for 24 after slicing a cross-seam delivery from Kristian Clarke to deep cover.

Gill looked in better touch than in the opening ODI at Vadodara and reached his 18th ODI fifty before Jamieson returned to have him caught at mid-on for 56. Clarke then struck twice in quick succession, removing Shreyas Iyer, who chipped to mid-off, and Kohli, who chopped the ball onto his stumps.

Rahul rebuilt with a mix of drives, cuts, and pulls, though Jadeja’s stay ended on 27 when Bracewell produced a sharp caught-and-bowled. With boundaries becoming harder to find as the pitch slowed, Rahul began to farm the strike and accelerated after the second drinks break, reaching his fifty via an outside edge for four off Jamieson and later reverse-sweeping Bracewell for another boundary.

Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 20 before falling to Zak Foulkes, while debutant spinner Jayden Lennox claimed his first international wicket when Harshit Rana holed out to long-on.

Rahul brought up his century by launching a full toss from Jamieson over long-on for six and added two more boundaries off Foulkes to push India past the 280 mark, leaving New Zealand with a challenging chase under lights.

Brief scores: India 284/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Shubman Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3-56, Michael Bracewell 1-34) vs New Zealand. (Source: IANS)