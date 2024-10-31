Kavita Krishnamurthy, Suresh Wadkar reunite for song from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar have reunited for a song in the upcoming Vikrant Massey-starrer movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

The song titled ‘Raja Ram’ marks the reunion of the veteran singers after many years.

“Renowned playback singers, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar have collaborated to sing a devotional song ‘Raja Ram’ for ‘The Sabarmati Report’,” a well-placed source told IANS.

Earlier, the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was unveiled to a positive response. The film brings a story that sheds light on an incident in Indian history that has left a strong imprint on our minds. The makers are constantly raising the bar of excitement for an audience eager to learn more.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

The film is based on the Godhra train burning incident in 2002. In February 2002, thousands of devotees of Lord Ram (known as “Ramsevaks” or “Kar Sevaks”) travelled from Gujarat to Ayodhya at the behest of the Vishva Hindu Parishad to participate in a ceremony called the Purnahuti Maha Yagna.

On 25 February, 1,700 people, a mix of pilgrims, boarded the Sabarmati Express, which was bound for Ahmedabad. On 27 February 2002, the train made a scheduled stop at Godhra, where four coaches of the train were set on fire reportedly by a mob. As many as 59 people, including 27 women and 10 children, were burned to death, while 48 others were injured

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, the film is directed by Dheeraj Sarnal, and is set to release on November 15. (IANS)