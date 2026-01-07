Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Name Son Vihaan Kaushal

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed the name of their son, two months after welcoming their first child.

In a joint social media post, the couple announced that they have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal. The announcement was accompanied by a photograph showing the newborn’s hand resting on his parents’ hands.

“Our Ray of Light… Vihaan Kaushal… Prayers are answered… Life is beautiful… Our world is changed in an instant… Gratitude beyond words,” the couple wrote in the post.

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues across the film industry. Actress Parineeti Chopra commented affectionately on the post, while filmmaker Karan Johar reshared it on his Instagram Stories, extending his love and blessings to the newborn. Actors Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, and several others reacted with heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, also shared the announcement and explained the meaning of the name, writing that Vihaan signifies “the first ray of light.”

The name carries additional significance, as Vihaan was also the name of the character Vicky Kaushal portrayed in his 2019 film “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” in which he played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents on November 7, 2025. Announcing the birth at the time, the couple shared a message that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky,” followed by a simple caption, “Blessed. Om.”

The couple married in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, after dating for several years. (Source: IANS)