Kantilal Patel of East Boston, Others Charged in Connection with Drowning of 15-Year-Old in New Hampshire

RAYMOND, N.H. — A tragic canoe accident on a New Hampshire lake last month has led to multiple criminal charges, including against a 52-year-old East Boston man accused of providing alcohol to minors.

According to WCVB Channel 5, Kantilal Patel of East Boston was formally charged Tuesday with multiple offenses related to underage alcohol distribution following the drowning of a 15-year-old boy on April 26.

The incident occurred on Governors Lake in Raymond, New Hampshire, when a canoe carrying four teenagers capsized. While three of the teens managed to swim to shore, one was reported missing. The boy’s body was recovered the following day by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team.

The subsequent investigation—led by the Raymond Police Detective Division with assistance from New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force—uncovered evidence that adults had supplied alcohol to the teens prior to the fatal accident.

As reported by WCVB, Patel now faces two counts of “statement from purchaser as to age” and two counts of “prohibited sales” for his alleged role in providing alcohol to minors.

Also charged in connection with the incident are Raymond residents Justin Sargent, 34, and Kaileigh Sargent, 35. Both face one count each of “facilitating underage alcohol and/or drug house party” and “intentional contribution to the delinquency of a minor.”

A juvenile suspect has also been charged with two counts of prohibited sales of alcohol and one count of unlawful possession and intoxication, according to WCVB.

All defendants, including Patel and the Sargents, were released on personal recognizance bail. They are scheduled to appear in Candia Circuit Court on July 14.

This case underscores ongoing concerns about adult responsibility and underage drinking, especially when it results in deadly consequences. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.