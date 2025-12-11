Juju Productions and Saregama India Ltd. Present First-Ever Bollywood Classics Arranged for Western Orchestras

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Juju Productions, in partnership with Saregama India Ltd, announced the global release of nine Bollywood classics (part of the Symphony Masala collection) reimagined entirely for Western symphonic orchestras. The video series debuts on Saregama’s channel beginning December 14, 2025.

The Release features vocalist Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi, Mithilesh Patankar and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra conducted by Péter Illényi. The scores were written by a multi-continental team comprising of D J Sparr, Neville Franco, Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, Ishaan Chhabra, Bala G, Bappa Lahiri and others. The songs were mixed and mastered by Vijay Dayal.

Bridging Musical Worlds: Symphony Masala represents a historic cross-cultural leap: translating the oral, improvised traditions of Indian music into formal Western musical notation. For the first time, Bollywood’s rich melodies have been arranged without traditional Indian instrumentation (such as tabla or sitar). This innovation creates a universal “blueprint,” allowing musicians worldwide—from high school students to professional orchestras—to accurately perform these songs regardless of their familiarity with the genre.

“We conceived Symphony Masala to bring Indian melody into Western concert halls through a format that is accessible, portable, and rooted in deep musical respect,” says Palakurthi.

Anuradha Juju, known for her versatility across genres and languages, is the first U.S.-based artist to win Radio Mirchi’s Best Independent Song award—the Indian equivalent of the Grammys. She was also featured in the Filmfare Award–winning series Times of Music alongside Bappi Lahiri and Vishal–Shekhar, and has collaborated with leading Indian artists including Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit, Salim–Sulaiman, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Hariharan, Bappi Lahiri, Ustad Rashid Khan, Shivamani, Guitar Prasanna and others.

Juju Productions is a Boston-based music and media company dedicated to creating cross-cultural artistic experiences that bridge global audiences. Founded by Palakurthi, the company produces original music, live concerts, video content, and collaborative projects that bring together world-renowned artists across genres. With a focus on cultural fusion, high-quality production, and global accessibility, Juju Productions has emerged as a leading platform for innovative Indo–Western musical collaborations.