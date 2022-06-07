Jay Shewakramani weighs in on north-south cinema debate

Mumbai– The success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’, and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has sparked a conversation around pan-Indian cinema and what it means for the Hindi film industry.

Producer-filmmaker Jay Shewakramani, who is known for Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, gets candid about the gap between the south and Hindi cinema numbers, and said: “I feel our big tickets films this year are yet to come. We have ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, and’ Vikram Vedha’ to name a few in the pipeline this year. I am sure they will do huge numbers. The only gap is that we are accepting dubbed cinema in big numbers now.”

Jay also commented on the rise in the consumption of mass content and where Hindi cinema lacks.

He added: “The south cinema makes the right mass content while Hindi filmmakers cater to the class audience. If one wants to do outstanding numbers in Hindi, we need to meet the demands of both spectrums. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a perfect example of Hindi cinema acing this balance.”

The theatres are back on track with recent releases, including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Jersey’, ‘RRR’, and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

While speaking about the scare amid the pandemic revolving around the same, Jay said, “I never feared that the theatre industry would not be back. The numbers that we are hitting are out of the park! There is no difference in pre- and post-pandemic. It’s just better than before. It is just onwards and upwards from here.”

Jay Shewakramani is gearing up for the release of ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead. He also has ‘Devotion Of Suspect X’ and ‘Undaunted’ adaptations. (IANS)