Japan Reaffirms 10 Trillion Yen Investment Commitment to India

NEW DELHI — Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to invest 10 trillion yen (approximately $69 billion) in India over the next decade, underscoring the growing strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at the Rising India 2 India-Japan Business Conclave, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the investment commitment, announced during the 2025 India-Japan summit, will support India’s long-term growth through collaboration in infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Katayama described the India-Japan partnership as one that could become “the most important relationship in the world,” citing shared democratic values and expanding economic cooperation.

She noted that India remains the largest recipient of Japanese yen loans, with Japan financing major infrastructure projects including the Delhi Metro and industrial corridor developments.

Economic security has also emerged as a key area of collaboration, Katayama said, with both countries working to diversify critical mineral supply chains and reduce dependence on any single source for strategic resources. She added that Japan continues to support energy and resource security initiatives across Asia.

Calling India the world’s largest democracy and an increasingly influential voice of the Global South, Katayama said stronger ties between New Delhi and Tokyo would contribute to greater regional and global stability.

During an interaction following her address, the minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and highlighted India’s Aadhaar digital identity platform as a model of digital governance, saying Japan is interested in expanding cooperation in the sector.

Also addressing the conclave, Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, reaffirmed the automaker’s long-term commitment to India, saying the company would continue to support the country’s economic development.

Suzuki highlighted Maruti Suzuki’s record production of 2.35 million vehicles and exports of approximately 448,000 units during fiscal year 2025. He also outlined the company’s multi-pathway mobility strategy, which includes electric vehicles, hybrids, compressed natural gas (CNG), biofuels and biogas.

The company also announced its Next Bharat Ventures initiative, aimed at supporting Indian entrepreneurs, agriculture and rural enterprises as part of its broader commitment to the country’s next phase of economic growth.