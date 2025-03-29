India’s diagnostic imaging market to surpass $7 billion by 2033: Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s diagnostic imaging market is poised for substantial growth, and is set to exceed $7 billion in 2033, according to a report.

The growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7 per cent will be driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing chronic disease burden, and a growing demand for accessible diagnostic solutions.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, revealed that in 2024, India accounted for around 20 per cent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) diagnostic imaging devices market.

The increased adoption of portable imaging solutions is expected to be a key driver of market expansion, especially in underserved and rural regions where traditional infrastructure is limited.

“Portable imaging devices are transforming healthcare delivery in India. In emergency and trauma situations, these devices enable rapid on-site diagnostics, reducing the need for patient transfers and enhancing care delivery,” said Rohit Anand, Practice Head – Medical Devices at GlobalData.

“Moreover, for smaller healthcare centres, they may offer a cost-effective alternative to full-scale imaging setups, improving access without substantial capital investment,” he added.

The recent technological advancements are further propelling the clinical impact of portable imaging.

Innovations such as AI-powered image analysis, miniaturisation, and wireless connectivity are improving diagnostic accuracy and data sharing.

In addition, portable MRI and CT systems, enhanced by technologies like photon counting and compact MRI magnets, are delivering higher resolution and lower radiation exposure.

“The integration of portable imaging into point-of-care settings enhances early disease detection and supports real-time diagnostics, leading to timely interventions and improved patient outcomes,” Anand said.

“This is particularly vital for extending healthcare access to remote and resource-constrained communities,” he added.

However, the widespread adoption of portable imaging in India still in nascent stage. High ownership costs, complex import regulations, and limited-service infrastructure are the key barriers.

Ongoing maintenance requirements and the need for skilled personnel further add to the cost burden.

“To unlock the full potential of portable imaging, it is essential to address regulatory bottlenecks, streamline import processes, and support networks. These steps will be critical to ensure affordability and scale adoption across the country,” Anand said. (IANS)