Indian Stock Exchanges to Open on Sunday, February 1, for Union Budget 2026

MUMBAI, India — India’s two main stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, will remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, the exchanges announced on Friday.

The pre-open market session will run from 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m., followed by regular trading hours from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm),” the NSE said in a circular.

In addition to equities, trading in futures and options as well as commodity derivatives will also take place on Budget Day.

The BSE said in a separate circular that “Trading Members may note that trading in T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, February 01, 2026.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget at 11 a.m. on February 1.

This will mark the first time since 2000 that the Union Budget is presented in Parliament on a Sunday. In 2025, Sitharaman presented the Budget on a Saturday, while the Budget for 2015, delivered by late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was also presented on a Saturday, February 28.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 in the lower house on February 1. He said the finance minister would begin her Budget speech at 11 a.m., responding to a question at a press conference.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the first phase of the session will run from January 28 to February 13, with the second phase resuming on March 9 and continuing through April 2.

Rijiju said that on the recommendation of the central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony. Both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled. (Source: IANS)