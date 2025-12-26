Indian Railways Go the Extra Mile: Over 43,000 Special Trains Run to Tackle Festive Rush in 2025

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–Indian Railways operated more than 43,000 special train trips in 2025 to ensure smooth travel and effectively manage the surge in passenger traffic during major religious festivals and peak holiday seasons, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the large-scale deployment of special trains reflects Indian Railways’ continued commitment to meeting rising passenger demand, improving connectivity and enhancing travel comfort across the country. Special train operations were significantly expanded during the year, supported by improved planning and focused crowd-management strategies.

One of the biggest operations was carried out during the Maha Kumbh, when Indian Railways ran 17,340 special train trips between January 13 and February 28, 2025, facilitating the movement of millions of pilgrims. For Holi, from March 1 to March 22, 2025, a total of 1,144 special train trips were operated — nearly double the number run during Holi in 2024 — ensuring smoother festive travel.

The summer travel season, spanning April 1 to June 30, 2025, saw the operation of 12,417 Summer Special train trips, maintaining high service levels during peak vacation months. Arrangements for Chhath Puja were also significantly strengthened, with 12,383 special train trips operated between October 1 and November 30, 2025, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

The ministry noted that these enhanced arrangements in 2025 were built on the operational experience gained in 2024. During Aastha Special services conducted between January 30 and March 11, 2024, 326 special circular train trips were run to facilitate pilgrim movement. For Holi 2024, Indian Railways operated 604 special train trips from March 12 to April 2.

Similarly, the summer season of 2024 witnessed 12,919 Summer Special train trips, while Chhath Puja arrangements that year included 7,990 special train trips between October 1 and December 31.

The significant expansion of special train operations in 2025 underscores Indian Railways’ sustained focus on passenger convenience, efficient crowd management and reliable travel during periods of high demand, the statement said. (Source: IANS)