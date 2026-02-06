Indian Markets Close Higher After RBI Raises Growth Outlook

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a positive note Friday, buoyed by supportive cues from the Reserve Bank of India after the central bank raised its economic growth projection for the first half of fiscal year 2026–27.

The Sensex climbed 266 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 83,580, while the Nifty added 50 points, or 0.20 percent, to finish at 25,693.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.02 percent and the NSE Smallcap 100 declining 0.27 percent.

Sectoral performance was mixed. Consumer-focused stocks led gains, with the FMCG index jumping 2.27 percent and consumer durables rising 0.96 percent. Private banking and real estate stocks also advanced, each gaining 0.63 percent.

Technology stocks lagged the market, with the IT index falling 1.47 percent, while pharma stocks declined 0.72 percent.

Market participants said trading remained largely range-bound as investors digested the RBI’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. The central bank emphasized stability amid improving global trade visibility following recent tariff adjustments by the United States.

Sentiment improved later in the session after the RBI indicated that banks would be allowed to lend to real estate investment trusts, a move expected to improve long-term funding visibility for the real estate sector and the broader credit ecosystem.

Additional support came from a modest recovery in the Indian rupee, helped by easing corporate demand for dollars, which reduced near-term currency pressures.

Banking stocks also found support, with the Bank Nifty posting a measured rebound after holding the 59,600–59,650 support zone, reflecting renewed buying interest and short covering at lower levels.

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd., said market consolidation is likely to continue with a positive bias as long as the Nifty remains above the 25,400 level. (Source: IANS)