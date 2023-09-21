Indian firm STL opens $56 mn optical solutions manufacturing facility in US

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian optical and digital solutions company STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd) on Thursday opened a $56 million manufacturing facility in the US to drive the rural broadband build in the country.

The manufacturing facility called ‘The Palmetto Plant’ was inaugurated in South Carolina by the state’s Governor, Henry McMaster. The plant employs over 150 people.

“The inauguration of STL’s manufacturing plant marks a significant stride forward for our state’s broadband efforts and will provide new opportunities for our people in Kershaw County,” McMaster said in a statement.

The company said this strategic investment and expansion efforts in the US further reinforce STL’s commitment to the ‘Make in America’ vision.

“This facility mirrors our ethos and STL’s larger purpose — of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world,” said Paul Atkinson, CEO, Optical Networking Business at STL.

To meet market demand for 5G and the push for rural broadband, the manufacturing plant, spanning over 168,000 square feet, will specialise in future-ready optical solutions, such as high fibre count cables with smaller diameters.

The focus will also be on cutting-edge designs, such as high-capacity ribbonised cables and ruggedised designs for rural deployments, said the company.

From glass to fibre, cabling and optical connectivity, STL is one of only six players worldwide with end-to-end capabilities in this space. (IANS)