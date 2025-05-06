Indian Army Targets Nine Sites Deep Inside Pakistan

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— In a decisive military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army on Wednesday announced that it has carried out targeted strikes on nine locations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Indian Armed Forces confirmed the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure operating across the border.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the Army said in a press release.

The Army also shared the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle with a terse but firm message: “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

According to the statement, nine terrorist-linked sites were struck in the operation. The Army emphasized that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” further noting that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the Army added.

The strikes come in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 civilians—25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen—were brutally killed. Most of the victims were tourists visiting the region.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ later today,” the Army noted.

On the other side of the border, the Pakistan military also acknowledged the strikes. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that missile strikes were carried out by India, hitting areas including Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad.

“The missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahwalpur, and Muzaffarabad in a cowardly attack amid intense tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir,” said the Pakistan Army’s statement.

Tensions remain high between the two nuclear-armed nations, with both sides now on heightened alert. The international community is expected to closely monitor developments as more information emerges from the Indian military’s upcoming briefing.