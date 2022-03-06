INDIA New England News Kicks Off Indian Wedding Season With Its Annual Spring Wedding Expo on April 24 at Burlington Marriott

BOSTON—Whether you want to host a creative, passionate and precision wedding or want to throw a greener, zero waste luxurious or sustainable wedding party, you should attend INDIA’s New England News’s annual Spring Wedding Expo, which kick off the region’s Indian and South Asian wedding season.

The Wedding Expo, which will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 24, 2022, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, is free to attendees.

“Good bye virtual weddings. We’re now back with real events. Come and visit INDIA New England’s best Indian wedding vendors at the Expo,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the show and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “This year’s main theme will be greener, zero waste and sustainable weddings.”

The expo will open at 11:00 AM and will run through 5:00 PM. Over 40 vendors and exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services for the 2022 wedding season for Indian and South Asian brides and bridegrooms and their families and friends.

If anyone is interested in having a booth to sell or display their goods or services, please email events@MishraGroup.com