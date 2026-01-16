India Accuses Pakistan of Misusing Self-Determination Narrative at United Nations

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS — India on Thursday sharply criticized Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of abusing the principle of self-determination to target democratic and pluralistic nations by repeatedly raising the issue of Kashmir through what New Delhi described as falsehoods.

“At a time when member states have to rise beyond their narrow considerations, Pakistan continues to misuse all platforms and processes in the UN to drive their divisive agenda,” said Eldos Punoose, a counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, during a debate in the General Assembly.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter. However, this right must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states,” he added.

Punoose reaffirmed India’s long-standing position on the region, stating that the “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” is “an integral and inalienable part of India.”

He was responding to remarks by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who referred to Kashmir during a discussion on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s annual report on the work of the United Nations.

Indian officials noted that Pakistan frequently raises Kashmir at UN forums regardless of the agenda, even as other member states largely ignore the remarks.

“This forum is no exception either, and Pakistan made an unwarranted reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India,” Punoose said.

“Though habituated, Pakistan would do well if they do not resort to baseless allegations and falsehoods and portrays a picture that is completely detached from reality,” he added.

During his intervention, Ahmad spoke about the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and also referred to Kashmir, while calling for respect for UN resolutions.

India has consistently pointed out that UN Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on April 21, 1948, requires Pakistan to withdraw its forces and infiltrators from the entire region of Kashmir. New Delhi maintains that the issue of a plebiscite is no longer relevant, arguing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have repeatedly demonstrated their allegiance to India through participation in democratic elections and the selection of their leaders.

Ahmad also reiterated Pakistan’s opposition to expanding permanent membership of the UN Security Council, a stance India says is driven by animosity toward New Delhi. Indian officials argue that this position places Pakistan at odds with the majority of UN member states, particularly African nations that continue to lack permanent representation due to the historical circumstances surrounding the formation of the world body. (Source: IANS)