Iconic Tech Entrepreneur Ray Stata to Keynote TiE Boston’s 25th Anniversary Gala on May 7

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, today announced that legendary technology entrepreneur Ray Stata will be the keynote speaker at TiE Boston’s 25th Anniversary Gala on May 7, 2022 at Renaissance Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.

“TiE Boston is excited to have one of the iconic tech entrepreneurs from Massachusetts deliver the keynote address at our 25th anniversary gala,” said TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu. “The goal of our gala is to celebrate TiE Boston founders who have paved the way for generations of entrepreneurs to succeed in Massachusetts.”

Mr. Stata co-founded Analog Devices in 1965 to focus on high-performance signal processing technology, initially targeting operational amplifiers but later expanding to other linear integrated circuits and digital signal processors. He served as President and CEO of the company from 1971 to 1996 and as Chairman of the Board from 1973 to 2022 and continues to serve on the ADI Board of Directors today.

“Ray Stata epitomizes entrepreneurship, and our audience is eager to hear him speak,” added Ms. Chitrapu. “What a treat it is to have Mr. Stata as our keynote speaker as we celebrate the Silver Jubilee of one of the largest entrepreneurial organizations in New England.”

From a simple networking idea 25 years ago, TiE Boston today is leading the startup ecosystem with its signature programs such as TiE Boston Angels, TiE ScaleUp, TiE Young Entrepreneurs and TiE Women in 14 countries through TiE chapters.

Since starting his tech company in 1965, Mr. Stata is still active in the high technology industry and in public service, including being the co-founder and the first President of the Massachusetts High Technology Council, a Board member of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) from 1996 to 2013, and serving from 1987 to 2005 on the Executive Committee of the Council on Competitiveness.

Mr. Stata holds a BSEE and MSEE from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has remained actively involved with his alma mater over the years, including serving until 2010 on the Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation and as Chairman of the Visiting Committee of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineers and American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Since stepping down as CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Stata has been actively engaged as a venture investor in early stage startup companies. Outside of the high technology industry, he is an active philanthropist and contributor to the community in which he lives.