Hrithik Roshan Shares Why Trekking Makes Him “Fall in Love” With the Outdoors

MUMBAI, Dec. 18 — Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has shared his love for trekking, saying the experience brings him a deep sense of joy and connection with nature.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of photographs from a recent trek in Uttarakhand. One image shows him standing atop a hill with his back to the camera, taking in the landscape.

Alongside the pictures, Hrithik reflected on what draws him to trekking and the region. “Something about trekking undulating surfaces makes my heart smile with joy. Dammit , let’s go back to the way it was supposed to be under my feet ! #uttarakhand. Love you #india,” he wrote.

Earlier, the actor had sparked discussion on social media with his reaction to the recently released spy-gangster film Dhurandhar, posting separate responses on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

On Instagram, Hrithik praised the film’s storytelling and cinematic ambition. “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged differing views on the film’s themes, while appreciating its artistic merit. “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” he added.

Hrithik went on to praise the performances in the film, highlighting Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan. “@ranveersingh the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!!” he wrote.

He also singled out Rakesh Bedi for special mention. “But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept!” Hrithik said, adding that he is eagerly awaiting the sequel. “I can’t wait for part 2 !!!” (Source: IANS)