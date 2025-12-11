Hema Malini Honors Dharmendra’s Memory as a Cherished Grandfather; Esha Deol and Ahana Deol Grow Emotional at Prayer Meet

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Veteran Bollywood icon Hema Malini broke down in tears during an emotional prayer meet held in Delhi on December 11 to honor her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Addressing friends, family members and admirers who gathered to pay their respects, Hema Malini delivered a heartfelt tribute that drew on spirituality, family memories and the depth of their decades-long bond.

She began her speech with a Sanskrit shloka, offering a devotional invocation before speaking about the immense personal loss she feels. “In today’s prayer meeting, I am feeling extremely emotional while welcoming all of you. I never imagined that a day would come in my life when I would have to hold a prayer meeting, and that too for my Dharamji,” she said, her voice breaking. “The whole world is mourning his loss, but for me, it is an irreparable shock. It feels like a companionship that stood the test of time has suddenly been taken away.”

Reflecting on Dharmendra’s character, she described him as “a man of limitless generosity… simple, easy-going and deeply compassionate.” She recalled how the co-star she acted with in numerous romantic films became her life partner, and how their union endured every challenge. “Our love was true, and because of that truth, we found the courage to face every situation together and eventually got married,” she said.

Hema Malini spoke at length about Dharmendra as a devoted husband and father. “He was a dedicated partner, a constant source of inspiration, and he stood by me at every moment and every step. He supported all my decisions wholeheartedly.” She added that he was a loving father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana, giving them “immense affection” and ensuring they were married at the right time.

She grew especially emotional while describing Dharmendra as a doting grandfather to their five grandchildren. “They were completely mad about their Nanu. Dharamji was happiest when he was around them,” she said, recalling his fond words about their family: “This is our beautiful garden. Always take care of it with love and patience.”

Hema also expressed gratitude for how warmly Dharmendra treated her extended family. “All the members of my family… loved him deeply. He was an integral part of every one of our lives,” she said.

The prayer meet saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and multiple political leaders, who attended to pay tribute to the late star. The ceremony, organized by Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, came just days after Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held a separate prayer meet on December 8, his birth anniversary.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, leaving the film industry and millions of fans across the country in mourning. (Source: IANS)