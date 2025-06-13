Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns to India from England Due to Family Emergency

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Just a week ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India due to a family emergency involving his mother. Gambhir had been with the Indian squad in Beckenham, where the team is preparing for an intra-squad practice match scheduled to begin on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter told IANS, “It came to light yesterday that Gambhir would be flying back home due to an important family emergency related to his mother. We believe he has already reunited with his family in New Delhi. At this stage, it’s unclear when he will rejoin the team.”

In Gambhir’s absence, the Indian team’s preparation will be overseen by a seasoned support staff including batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T. Dilip. The series, which starts at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, marks a crucial phase for Team India.

This Test tour will also serve as Shubman Gill’s debut series as captain, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma. At 25 years and 258 days, Gill will become the fifth-youngest player to captain India in Test cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as vice-captain.

The five-match series against a Ben Stokes-led England side will also include Tests at Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London). It marks India’s first assignment in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, as the team aims to win its first Test series in England since 2007. (Source: IANS)