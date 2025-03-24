Harrdy Sandhu says new single ‘Baby’ captures joy of falling in love

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer, actor, and cricketer Harrdy Sandhu has unveiled his new single ‘Baby’ and said that the track showcases joy and excitement of falling in love, which is a universal experience.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track Harrdy Sandhu comments, “’Baby’ is more than just a song – it’s a celebration of love in its purest form. We’ve created something that pushes the boundaries of what Punjabi pop can be while staying true to its roots.

“The production process was incredibly detailed, with months spent perfecting every element, from the traditional percussion arrangements to the modern synthesizer layers. Each sound has been carefully chosen to create an emotional connection with listeners, regardless of their cultural background.”

The track boasts exceptional production, with its sophisticated sonic landscape, seamlessly weaving traditional Punjabi instrumentation and lyrics with modern pop elements, all underpinned by meticulous, state-of-the-art sound engineering.

Harrdy added, “What we’re witnessing is a cultural bridge that connects the heart of Punjab with the pulse of contemporary global pop. The overwhelming response from early listeners confirms that music truly has no boundaries.”

He shared that when something is authentic and heartfelt, it resonates with people everywhere.

“This release sets a new benchmark for how cultural fusion can work in modern music. We’re not just releasing a song; we’re creating a new standard for global Punjabi pop music – one that celebrates diversity while creating something universally appealing.”

Harrdy added: “The joy and excitement of falling in love is a universal experience, and ‘Baby’ captures that magic in a way that transcends language and cultural barriers.”

The music video for ‘Baby’ premieres on YouTube, with the track available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

His first song was Tequilla Shot, and he gained popularity with Soch in 2013 and Joker in 2014, which were written by Jaani and music composed by B Praak.

Sandhu made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup in 2014. His song “Soch” was remade for the 2016 Bollywood film Airlift.His song “Naah” was remade for the film Bala

In 2021, he made his Hindi film debut with Kabir Khan’s sports-drama 83 which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. (IANS)