From Beijing to Shanghai, Chinese Cities Celebrate International Day of Yoga with Enthusiasm and Harmony

- Advertisement -

Beijing — From historic landmarks to riverbanks, cities across China marked the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with vibrant celebrations, underscoring the universal resonance of India’s ancient wellness tradition.

In Beijing, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the picturesque Old Chancery complex, unrolling their mats for a soulful session that began with an uplifting kirtan and the energizing Common Yoga Protocol. A guided meditation followed, helping participants ground themselves in stillness and mindfulness.

The event featured a mesmerizing Odissi dance performance fused with yoga, and awe-inspiring demonstrations by advanced yoga practitioners. “The crowd was spellbound,” the Embassy of India in Beijing shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In Shanghai, the Indian Consulate General hosted a flagship event that drew diplomats, yoga lovers, and members of the wider community. The celebration included yoga demonstrations, cultural performances, and interactive sessions.

“This flagship event marks the culmination of a series of yoga celebrations held across Eastern China—including Hangzhou, Wuxi, and Suzhou—in collaboration with Indian diaspora groups, global multinationals, and Buddhist monasteries,” said Pratik Mathur, Consul General of India in Shanghai. “It’s a powerful testament to yoga’s cross-cultural and cross-generational appeal.”

Mathur emphasized yoga’s relevance not just as a physical practice, but as a bridge between nations, particularly significant during the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, and harmony between man and nature,” Mathur said, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was instrumental in establishing IDY at the United Nations in 2014.

In a poignant moment, Mathur also paid tribute to the victims of the recent Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, reflecting on yoga’s teachings of resilience and inner peace as sources of strength in grief.

Among the dignitaries present was Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, who served as Chief Guest. A dedicated yoga practitioner himself, Chatterjee lauded PM Modi’s leadership in globalizing yoga and fostering global harmony.

“As a yoga practitioner, I deeply value its transformative power to foster resilience and peace,” Chatterjee said. “This celebration reflects the shared commitment of India and the United Nations to promote well-being, connection, and harmony.”

Further south, more than 300 yoga practitioners gathered along the scenic Pearl River in Guangzhou, where the Indian Consulate General hosted another large-scale celebration. Consul General Shambhu Hakki addressed the gathering, noting the rising popularity of yoga in South China and its vital role in deepening cultural ties between India and China.

The IDY celebrations across China were not just a series of yoga sessions—they became a global symbol of shared wellness, resilience, and cross-cultural unity. (Source: IANS)