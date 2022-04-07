Flexible workspace provider IndiQube raises $30 million to double India footprint

New Delhi–Flexible workspace provider IndiQube on Wednesday said it has raised $30 million, as it aims to more than double its Pan-India footprint in the next two years.

The funding round saw participation from IndiQube’s promoters, investment firm WestBridge Capital and angel investor Ashish Gupta.

Out of $30 million, IndiQube’s promoters have infused $17 million, said the startup.

“Over the next two years, we plan to more than double our pan-India footprint to over 10 million square feet venture into more than 15 tier-II cities and further ramp up technology integration, creating a consistent experience for our clients,” said Rishi Das, co-founder of IndiQube.

IndiQube currently has over five million square feet of office space in more than 60 properties spread across 8 cities.

“Covid-19 has accelerated the adoption of flexible workspaces across the globe. We had an amazing year adding 100+ clients to our portfolio with over 1.2 million sq ft in incremental signups,” said Meghna Agarwal, co-founder, IndiQube.

Founded in 2015, IndiQube is leveraging its in-house technology platform MiQube, catering to the evolving needs of thriving startups, offshore development centres and large enterprises.

The flexible workspace provider said it will now venture into tier 2 cities and ramp up technology integration. (IANS)