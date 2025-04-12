First Video Song ‘Kuppan’ from Sundar C’s ‘Gangers’ Released

Chennai– The first video song from director Sundar C’s much-anticipated comedy heist drama Gangers has been released. Titled Kuppan, the song was unveiled on Tuesday, much to the excitement of fans and cinema enthusiasts.

The lively track features the film’s leading lady, Catherine Tresa, with veteran comedian Vadivelu making a few spirited dance appearances. Composed by C. Sathya, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Pa. Vijay and are sung by Meenakshi and Gunasundari.

Gangers has generated considerable buzz ever since the release of its rib-tickling trailer, which promises a wholesome entertainer packed with humor, action, and romance.

The trailer opens with Mime Gopi’s character expressing concern over a mysterious individual targeting him and his family, using village festivals as a smokescreen for a series of attacks. The story takes an interesting turn with the arrival of Saravanan (played by Sundar C), a newly appointed PT master who has earned his job on merit. However, the village already has another PT teacher (Vadivelu), employed through the management quota.

Further complicating matters, Vadivelu’s character falls for Catherine Tresa’s role, even as her affections lie with Saravanan. The trailer culminates in a surprising twist, revealing Saravanan’s plan to rob over ₹100 crore stashed away by a group of crooks over three years, enlisting the help of Vadivelu, Baks, and Munishkanth to execute the heist.

Written and directed by Sundar C, Gangers features music by C. Sathya, cinematography by E. Krishnasamy, and editing by Praveen Antony. The film is produced by A.C. Shanmugam, A.C.S. Arunkumar, and Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner. Gangers is slated for theatrical release on April 24. (Source: IANS)