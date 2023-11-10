Fashionable gifts for the season

New Delhi– As you celebrate the festival of lights, treat this as an opportunity to honour the bonds you truly cherish. Be it your parents, sibling, friend, partner, boss, or in-laws, celebrate your relationship with them with a thoughtful gift that echoes your love and gratitude for them. Explore a curated selection of exquisite offerings designed exclusively for the spirit of Diwali. These handpicked gifts are crafted to add joy to your celebrations and create unforgettable moments.

Women

1. The Gucci Horsebit 1995 bag (India-Exclusive)

Rooted in the equestrian world, the Horsebit 1955 bag, originally crafted over seven decades ago, has been exclusively presented in a distinct shade of gold on the occasion of Diwali. Unifying details first introduced in the original style with a modern spirit, the limited-edition collection features two distinct shoulder bag styles and a feminine top handle bag. The Horsebit double ring and bar design, an iconic symbol rooted in the House’s genetic code continues to appear as a decorative element throughout Gucci’s collections. Adorned with crystals on the Horsebit small shoulder bag, the embellished touch highlights the festive spirit of the season. Embodying the notion of versatility, the Gucci Horsebit 1955 is enriched with detachable shoulder straps in the emblematic Web, leather, and chain designs.

#GucciHorsebit1955 Available exclusively at all Gucci stores in India. Price available upon request.

2. Matching Sets by ORRA Fine Jewellery

Experience the allure of perfectly coordinated jewellery sets that effortlessly elevate your festive look. Our matching sets have been meticulously curated to harmonize with your style, adding a touch of sophistication to your ensemble. The Diamond Jewellery Box Set celebrates a profound fusion of jewellery and timeless style appreciation. The captivating collection includes earrings and bangles that can be paired with various outfits, from casual to formal, and seamlessly complement different styles and colours. The elegant sets that include a combination of diamond-studded earrings, a necklace, and a ring are a popular choice among women for their elegance, sophistication, and versatility.

Available Here

3. Pink Floral Jeweled Crystal Belt by Talking Threads

Introducing Talking Threads’ exquisite Pink Floral Jeweled Crystal Belt – a stunning accessory that radiates elegance. Crafted in the shape of a delicate pink flower, the belt showcases intricately designed pink petals, perfectly offset by a vibrant blue inner portion. Adorned with captivating jeweled crystals that cascade into enchanting tassels, this belt adds a touch of chic sophistication to any ensemble. Elevate your style with this graceful and versatile piece that encapsulates the essence of timeless beauty.

Price: Rs. 9,999/- Available on talkingthreads.in

4. Exciting Diwali Gifting Options from Grace Fine Jewells

Celebrate the festival of lights in style with Grace Fine Jewells’ exquisite Diwali gifting options in diamond and gemstone jewelry. This festive season, we’ve curated a stunning collection that radiates the brilliance of diamonds and the allure of precious gemstones.

Whether you’re looking for a memorable gift for a loved one or want to indulge yourself, our range has something for everyone. From intricately designed diamond-studded pendants that sparkle with elegance to vibrant gemstone earrings that exude timeless charm, our Diwali collection is a symphony of sophistication. With options to suit every budget and style, Grace Fine Jewels invites you to illuminate your festivities with the everlasting beauty of diamonds and the enchanting allure of gemstones.

Price on request. Available at instagram.com/gracefinejewells and at the physical store at Karol Bagh

5. Chopard

Since 1976 and the invention of the first Happy Diamonds watch, dancing diamonds have been merrily lighting up luxury watch collections. Happy Diamonds watches feature first and foremost a playful, airy spirit of independence that lends itself to infinite metamorphoses. Whirling within the absolute transparency of two sapphire crystals, the Happy Diamonds watch collection gives the impression that diamonds are in direct contact with the skin. Dancing diamonds on the wrist are an utterly elegant expression of mischievousness… Little Diamonds Do Great Things.

Shop at timeavenue.com

6. Moora Ruby Red Saree

Step out in style with the gorgeous Ruby Red- Hand Block Printed Cotton Saree – a perfect choice for anyone who wants to make a bold statement!

Product Link: Moora Ruby Red

7. Aulerth Numisma Star Burst Earrings

These statement earrings, with just under 10 carats of vibrant stones, bring together the fluidity of fabric and the brilliance of precious baubles.

Product Link: Numisma Star Burst Earrings

8. Bring alive the Festive Charm with this Royal Pendant Necklace

Step into the enchanting world of festivities with Tanishq’s exquisite pendant-style necklace set, a true testament to artistry

and creativity. Intricately crafted over a month by skilled artisans, this unique piece features an extraordinary blend of green, bluish-purple, and mother-of-pearl stones, drawing inspiration from the intricate mirrors adorning the royal wardrobe. The necklace is a celebration of heritage and a treasure trove of memories waiting to be made. To elevate your festive look, pair this remarkable necklace with traditional attire during Diwali celebrations, letting its vibrant hues add a touch of elegance to your ensemble effortlessly.

This Diwali, celebrate your festivities with Tanishq and make it special with a special discount of up to 20% off* on making charges of Gold Jewellery & on Diamond Jewellery Value. Bring home a piece of heritage with 100%* exchange value. The offer is valid for a limited time only, on its e-commerce platform https://www.tanishq.co.in/ and your nearest Tanishq store.

9. Drapery Saree

Drapery’s collection is breezy enough to combat the swelling heat, and contemporary enough to make a sartorial statement. Their usage of modern-day jacquard technologies culminated in their latest collection with elaborate and detailed designs, making their fabric feel lighter than air.

Available on drapery-silk.com

10. Lenskart

Lenskart’s K-Pop Collection flaunts color-blocked rims and sunglasses that come in pop shades and super slim shapes.

Prices for this exclusive eyewear collection start at Rs. 3000/- Available on lenskart.com

11. Aldo

On the lookout for gifts that can work for all friends and family! ALDO’s newest collection, designed with its breakthrough Pillow Walk technology, is all set to be a one-stop solution for trendy footwear, eccentric accessories, and handbags, saving you the trouble of looking elsewhere.

12. Say To Love Women

Say To Love Women’s Store, a brand born out of a dream to make high fashion accessible to all, proudly announces its grand launch. Founded with a vision to offer luxury at affordable accessories prices, Say To Love is poised to revolutionize how women shop for premium fashion accessories. This online jewellery store in India caters to the discerning tastes of fashion enthusiasts, providing an exquisite and premium-quality jewellery collection for every occasion.

Explore their collections at saytolove.com to indulge in elegance, luxury, and affordability.

13. Luminous Path 14kt Shooting Star Stud Earring – 552923SFWAAE00 by Mia by Tanishq

Experience the enchantment of a shooting star with our 14kt stud earring meticulously crafted to mirror its luminous path. Inspired by the captivating beauty of meteor showers this stud captures the essence of stargazing wonder. It places a radiant star delicately on your earlobe its luminosity reflected in the plain gold curve that graces your ear. As you adorn yourself with this cosmic treasure you carry the magic of meteor showers and the limitless expanse of the night sky. Let this stud be your personal reminder of the extraordinary beauty found in the heavens above now adorning your every moment. Pair it with an elegant evening gown or a chic black dress to complete a stunning look that captures the essence of beauty.

Price: Rs. 5,429/-

14. Festive Elegance Redefined: ‘Vividh’ by Sangeeta Boochra in collaboration with Nitibha Kaul

Step into the upcoming festive season in style with the “Vividh” collection by Sangeeta Boochra, created in collaboration with the talented Nitibha Kaul. This exquisite jewelry line is designed to adorn you on special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant Navratri celebrations, and the dazzling festival, Diwali. “Vividh” is an ode to the nature of femininity, symbolized by four enchanting colors: RED for love, BLACK for power, BLUE for fluidity, and PINK for playfulness. Each piece is a masterpiece of intricate metalwork and sparkling gemstones, merging contemporary boldness with traditional craftsmanship. Elevate your festive look with “Vividh,” radiating elegance and sophistication at every turn. Celebrate love, power, fluidity, and playfulness with Sangeeta Boochra’s jewelry, embracing your unique spirit this festive season.

Available at Sangeeta Boochra, Shop No 1, Jal Mahal Main Linking Road opposite Metro / Lords Bandra West, Mumbai or Contact: +91 966-00000-37

15. Ada by Mehar

The new 11.59 PM collection from Ada by Mehar is a culmination of edgy and conventional designs, an Indo-Western collection with picture-perfect outfits for your Diwali OOTDs and ultimate wedding guest attire along with perfectly curated bags and potli’s to match!

Price: Rs. 18,999/- to Rs. 38,999/- Availability: adabymehar.com

16. Frederique Constant introduces the Highlife Watch collection for this Diwali

Highlife Ladies Automatic Heart Beat is a fusion of 35 years of watchmaking expertise and contemporary creativity crafted especially for 21st-century women. This collection stands as an embodiment of elegance and innovation. The “Highlife Ladies Automatic Heart Beat” series features an exquisite combination of classic timepieces and trendy wristwatches, each symbolizing the precious moments shared with your dear ones.

17. Gajra Gang’s Festive Launch with Rishi & Vibhuti is Every Trendsetter’s Dream Collection

As the much-awaited festive season rolls upon us, it’s that time of the year to put your yearly fashion taste evolution to the test revealing style troves. Adding to the fun and flair is the festive season’s new collaboration to watch out for, the union of Rishi and Vibhuti with Gajra Gang from Nykaa Fashion brings forth a captivating festive range that promises to set new trends and redefine style.

Drawing from Rishi and Vibhuti’s signature floral prints, this collection introduces a fresh take on traditional motifs, elegantly incorporated into modern and trendy silhouettes. The result is a mesmerizing fusion of heritage and contemporary fashion, offering a diverse array of options for fashion enthusiasts. So, whether you’re shaking it at a desi dance-off, devouring samosas at a festive feast, or just being a sass queen at a taash party, the Gajra Gang & Rishi Vibhuti statement pieces will have you turning heads, dropping jaws, and feeling like a fashion superhero.

The collection is available on nykaafashion.com

18. Elevate your Diwali with Rangriti’s New Collection!

Rangriti is thrilled to unveil its vibrant and Stunning Festive collection, designed to make your celebrations even more memorable. We believe you’ll shine brighter than ever in our exquisite range of traditional and contemporary Diwali attires.

Diwali, known for its spirit of lights, love, and unity, inspired us to create a collection that seamlessly blends tradition with modern trends. Our palette of serene blues, rustic browns, radiant magentas, bold reds, and muted greens captures the festival’s essence. Each piece is a work of art, adorned with handcrafted details, playful designs, and comfortable fabrics that exude charm and sophistication. Rangriti adds a unique touch to your festivities with its vibrant and captivating creations.

Available at all EBO’S and MBO’S Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal, and Rangriti.com

19. Guess GW0256L2 Analog Watch for Women

Give your wrist the perfect blend of style and comfort by wearing this stylish women’s analog watch from the Carryover Impulse collection by Guess. It features a multifunctional quartz movement. It has a round dial, and a buckle clasp and is water-resistant at 50 m.

Price: Rs. 14500/- Available at tatacliq.com

20. Paksha by Tarinika

As the much-anticipated festival of Diwali approaches, Paksha by Tarinika, a leading name in exquisite jewellery, is thrilled to unveil its stunning collection designed exclusively for this auspicious occasion. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a time of joy, love, and togetherness, and what better way to express your love and appreciation than with Paksha by Tarinika’s meticulously crafted jewelry pieces?

Paksha by Tarinika’s Diwali gifting collection embodies the spirit of the festival, featuring a wide array of breathtaking jewellery that combines tradition with contemporary elegance. From intricately designed necklaces and bangles to stunning earrings and maang tikas, each piece is a masterpiece that reflects the artistry and craftsmanship Paksha is known for. This Diwali, make your loved ones feel truly special with Paksha’s exquisite jewellery, the perfect gift to illuminate their lives. Whether it’s for a family member, a dear friend, or even yourself, Paksha’s Diwali collection offers something for everyone.

Price on request. Available on paksha.in

21. Forever New’s Sullivan Pearl Top Handle Bag

Elevate your style with this exquisite clutch featuring a pearl and diamante embellished outer. Its magdot fastening ensures security, while the top pearl carry handle adds a touch of sophistication. Complete with silver-tone hardware, a detachable chain strap, and a sleek clutch design, it’s the perfect accessory for a touch of glamour.

Price: Rs.3000/- (Discount)

22. John Jacobs x Sonam Bajwa’s Future-Forward Eyewear Collection

Prepare to be captivated by a seamless fusion of feminine energy and futuristic design, meticulously crafted by John Jacobs. The charismatic Sonam Bajwa strikes a powerful pose in eye fashion made to envision an iconic future.

With exaggerated shapes, neutral colourways, and classic detailing, this eyewear collection balances versatility and an avant-garde appeal. Each design frames the brand’s vision in this wearable, trendsetting, and ultra-modern edit. Get ready to witness the confluence of eyecons that are ahead of the curve, and an indomitable vibe with Sonam Bajwa for John Jacobs.

Available at: www.johnjacobseyewear.com, www.lenskart.com, and, all John Jacobs and Lenskart Outlets

23. The Beautiful Drape for November at Kanakavalli

This November, Kanakavalli’s pick for The Beautiful Drape is a gorgeous single-tone Kanjivaram, perfect for the festive season. The beauty of this Kanjivaram lies in its fine zari embellishment, emphasizing the dramatic layout of the sari as well as its rich hue. The body of the Kanjivaram is dotted with delicate Kamalam(lotus) buttas. Bhugodi triangles, Benaras twill designs, Muthu Seeru, paisleys, and a band of Vanki patterns in zari adorn the borders. The pallu features an abroad band of diamond kann patterns flanked on either side by Thilagam Moggu, Benaras designs, a band of Kuyil Kann motifs, a delicate floral design known as Asrani mudi Samandhi (literally translating to the marigold flowers that adorn the hair of the queen) and annams.

Available in colours ranging from gentle pastels to rich jewel tones, this Kanjivaram features zari with a composition of 0.3% gold and 30% silver. Websit: www.kanakavalli.com Dates: November 1st to 30th, 2023.

24. Onitsuka Tiger Autumn Winter 2023 collection

Onitsuka Tiger, the iconic Japanese brand known for its high-quality footwear and apparel, has launched its new Autumn Winter 2023 collection featuring India brand advocate Rashmika Mandanna showcasing these exceptional looks.

This collection draws its inspiration from the exquisite tapestry of Japanese culture, showcasing a color palette that pays homage to minimalist aesthetics, with a foundation of timeless elegance in signature black. It artfully weaves together garments of varying heights and weights, resulting in a collection that, while preserving its dynamic spirit, leans towards a sophisticated urban aesthetic.

The collection proudly features iconic designs such as the DENTIGRE PUFF and MOAGE CO, along with the highly anticipated Holiday Series sneakers, all meticulously crafted with an emphasis on comfort, style, and functionality.

This exceptional collection is now available online at: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in/contemporarycollection23

25. Needledust x Abhinav Mishra

This festive season is all set to see the spectacular unveiling of a first-of-its-kind collection between two young & dynamic designers and the celebratory space they’re leading! Two contemporary design houses have come together to launch an expansive festive & wedding collection covering a broad spectrum of couture footwear never seen before. Inspired by the maximalism of Indian wedding celebrations and the much-awaited festive season, it is time to go all out with something truly stunning! Get ready for sparkles like wearing stars on your feet, glamour like the spotlight shining on you, and an enigma in its design language that will leave you speechless.

The collection comprises 12 styles of Juttis, 9 styles of heels, and 9 bags as well as 6 footwear styles for men with more drops and launches planned across the season. Price starts at Rs. 7690/- onwards. The collection is now live on NEEDLEDUST.COM and ships worldwide!

26. Punit Balana presents Utsav 2.0

Punit Balana, the vanguard of opulent fashion, proudly presents “Utsav 2.0,” the Winter-Festive 2023 collection that promises to redefine the art of occasion wear with unparalleled luxury and artisanal craftsmanship. “Utsav 2.0” is an exquisite symphony of design and craftsmanship, celebrating the opulence and grandeur of festive seasons. This collection is an heirloom in the making, building on the resounding success of the Spring-Summer collection, “Utsav.”

Available on https://punitbalana.in

27. The Crystal Frame Clutch

The Crystal Frame Clutch is an embodiment of sophistication and enduring beauty. This fully embellished clutch, adorned with dazzling crystal-like stones, captures and radiates light, casting a spellbinding allure. Its compact design ensures it’s the perfect companion for Diwali celebrations and other festive gatherings. With its metal frame and chain strap, it’s a versatile accessory that can be elegantly carried as a clutch or comfortably worn as a crossbody, offering hands-free convenience.

Priced at Rs. 3999/- Available at Lavie stores

28. BVLGARI Serpenti Baia Shoulder Bag

Serpenti Baia small shoulder bag in vivid emerald green Metropolitan calf leather with black nappa leather lining. Captivating snakehead magnetic closure in light gold-plated brass embellished with bright forest emerald green enamel and light gold-plated brass scales, and black onyx eyes; additional zipped top closure

Priced at Rs. 2,03,000/- Available at Bulgari Store, DLF Emporio, New Delhi

29. United Colors of Benetton’s Women’s Regular Fit Round Neck Printed Sweater

Product Details – The United Colors of Benetton women’s sweater – is a timeless addition to your wardrobe that combines style and comfort effortlessly. Crafted with care, this sweater features a printed pattern, a flattering round neckline, and long sleeves to keep you cozy all day long and the ribbed hemline adds a touch of sophistication.

Priced at Rs. 2999/- Available at all stores pan India and benetton.com

30. Swarovski and Ananya Panday Celebrate the radiance of Diwali

Marking the arrival of the new moon, Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and of light over darkness. The festival’s flickering lanterns and fiery skies bring with them the promise of new triumphs as loved ones exchange gifts, and good wishes, at celebratory feasts. Partnering with brand ambassador, actress Ananya Panday, Swarovski brings to light a radiant new Diwali campaign. Mirroring the joyful extravagance of the festival, Ananya reveals the spellbinding shine of Swarovski’s captivating creations, each thoughtfully chosen to infuse celebrations with unparalleled opulence.

The Diwali campaign featuring Ananya Panday is live across all Swarovski stores, swarovski.com/india, and fashion e-commerce platform

31. Michael Kors MK7396

Lennox Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch.

Priced at Rs. 19,995/-

32. Scintillating Zircon Necklace Set

For Diwali parties, don a regal look with our emerald-colored stunner, priced at Rs. 8,800. Its layered colored stones, embellished with white cubic zirconia and white rhodium plating, radiate opulence.

33. Ralph Lauren’s RL 888 Box Calfskin Top Handle

The bags have defined angles and dramatic curvature inspired by New York City’s architecture. The collection’s name is a nod to the designer’s roots in Manhattan — 888 Madison Avenue is the address of Lauren’s women’s flagship. This exquisite piece features a calfskin top handle with a 7.6 cm drop and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap for versatile styling. The polished stacked “RL” push-lock closure adds a touch of elegance, and the interior, lined with supple lambskin, boasts a slip pocket and two compartments, offering both practicality and sophistication.

Price on request. Available on thecollective.in

34. EA4214U (Women’s Sunglasses)

This feminine accessory is the definition of modern style, with its oversized design whose frame and lenses are made respectively with 54% and 41% of plant-derived carbon. With thick temples embellished and a metal cut-out eagle logo inspired by the brand’s jewellery line, the shiny black pair combines contemporary and feminine allure de- signed for the modern women.

Priced at Rs. 15,490/- Available across Sunglass Hut stores.

35. Casio Vintage A1100G

Perfect for the upcoming festivities, The Casio A1100 series is your perfect companion this Diwali. The juxtaposition of the green electronic display against the black backdrop evokes a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of antiquated PC monitors and terminals.

Priced at Rs. 10,995/- Available at Casio India stores pan India or online.

Men

1. Bombay Shirt Company’s 100% Pure Silk Shirts

Bombay Shirt Company’s silk shirts with a silky smooth, liquid-like drape and a rich, lustrous sheen.

Price starts at Rs. 9,990/- onwards. All products are available online, bombayshirts.com and across their 17 stores in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur

2. Perfect Diwali Gifting options from Brune & Bareskin

Introducing the perfect Diwali gifting options that blend style and utility – Brune & Bareskin presents an exquisite collection of leather accessories. Our wallet and key chain combo is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Crafted with precision and using top-quality leather, this set makes for a timeless gift that will be cherished for years to come.

For those with an eye for detail and a taste for luxury, our micro leather bags and belts are a delight. They exude elegance and are a testament to impeccable craftsmanship. These accessories are not just an addition to one’s attire, but a statement of sophistication.

And if you’re in search of the perfect gift for the adventurous soul, look no further than our stylish backpacks. These backpacks are not only trendy but also built to last, making them an ideal companion for travelers and daily commuters alike.

This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with the gift of style and quality, courtesy of Brune & Bareskin. Whether it’s a wallet and key chain combo, micro leather bags and belts, or a sleek backpack, our collection offers something for everyone. Make this festival of lights extra special with our premium leather accessories.

Price on request. Availability: voganow.com and offline stores in Delhi, Ludhiana and Jalandhar

3. Corneliani Tie

Meticulously designed and crafted, these ties are a symbol of sophistication and attention to detail, enhancing the overall look with a touch of elegance and charm.

Pricing: Rs. 16,000/- onwards. Availability: Corneliani boutique, 1st Floor, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and Tata Cliq Luxury and on website corneliani.com

4. Numero Uno Stylish Belt

Numero Uno belt collection ranges from classic to contemporary, offering a variety of options to suit every fashion taste. These belts are statements of style and craftsmanship.

Pricing: Rs. 1000/- Onwards. Available on all leading marketplaces, and LFS and on website numerounojeanswear.com

5. Step into Mochi Shoes; Embrace the Magic of Diwali with a touch of Tradition and Elegance

As the season of Diwali approaches, we find ourselves excited to don our finest traditional and contemporary outfits. But no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes to complement it. Prepare to light up your world with joy and style by adding Mochi Shoes to your festive wardrobe. In the realm of fashion-forward style for teens and Gen Z, Mochi’s Autumn Winter 2023 collection positions itself as the ultimate destination. The collection caters to a wide spectrum of moods and occasions, seamlessly adapting to the diverse lifestyles of today’s youth and offering a classic appeal that perfectly complements the traditional aesthetics of Diwali. The intricate detailing, vibrant colours, and exquisite designs make Mochi Shoes an ideal choice for adding that extra flair to your festive ensemble. From moccasins to Kolhapuris; contemporary heels to flats, Mochi Shoes come in a wide range of designs. Whether you’re going for a traditional saree or an Indo-Western fusion outfit, you can find a pair of Mochi Shoes that match your style effortlessly. These versatile shoes can be the statement piece of your ensemble or provide a subtle touch of elegance and will light up your Diwali fashion and add an extra sparkle to your celebrations.

Shop now on mochishoes.com

6. The Pant Project

The Pant Project offers a thoughtful gift for your loved ones this festive season. They specialize in custom-made pants for both men and women, allowing you to provide a unique and personalized clothing experience. With a curated range of premium fabrics and various styles, they ensure unparalleled comfort, flexibility, and style in every pair of pants. This gift demonstrates your care and attention to detail, making it a meaningful present for the holiday season. Whether it’s formal pants, slacks, jeans, or shorts, The Pant Project’s focus on customization and quality sets it apart as a considerate choice for gifting during the festivities. It also offers personalized free monogramming where customers can add the initials of their name on the trousers. The services like free alterations ensure customers are delighted with the fit of their garments.

Available on pantproject.com

7. ELIA Men’s Blue Printed Slim Fit Viscose Casual Shirt by The Bear House

The “Men’s Blue Printed Slim Fit Viscose Casual Shirt” is a stylish and comfortable choice for a casual outing or a laid-back event. The shirt features a unique blueprint that adds a touch of personality to your outfit. The slim fit design provides a modern and tailored look, ensuring you look sharp and put-together. Made from high-quality viscose fabric, this shirt offers a soft and breathable feel, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Priced at Rs. 1,596/- Available on thebearhouse.com

8. Air Jordan 1 High ‘Palomino’

Elevate your loved ones’ sneaker game with the iconic Air Jordan 1 High ‘Palomino,’ a timeless classic reimagined for modern enthusiasts.

9. Brahaan’s Kurtas

Brahaan’s collection of kurtas is a celebration of timeless elegance and contemporary style. From intricately embroidered pieces to effortlessly chic and simple designs, these kurtas are meticulously crafted to ensure you stand out on every festive occasion. With a wide array of fabrics, colours, and styles to choose from, Brahaan offers kurtas that effortlessly blend tradition with modernity. Each kurta reflects the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and impeccable detailing, making it a must-have in your Diwali wardrobe. To buy click here

10. Collectible Vintage Coin Watches by Jaipur Watch Company

Coin watches by Jaipur Watch Company are a timeless embodiment of opulence and tradition, the perfect choice to celebrate Dhanteras, the auspicious festival of wealth and prosperity. These exquisite timepieces blend of horology with heritage, featuring intricate coin dials that pay homage to ancient monetary forms. Crafted with meticulous detail, these coin watches symbolize the enduring value of time and wealth. These British India Coin watches by Jaipur Watch Company are both functional and symbolic.

Available at Jaipur.Watch

11. Levis 501 Banner Print Men’s Trucker Jacket

Your new go-to jacket by Levi’s. This blue solid pattern jacket will be a great addition to your casual wardrobe. Pair it over a classic white tee for a casual but clean look.

Priced at Rs. 9501/- Available in stores pan India and Levi.in

12. Versace Watches’ Greca Logo-VI, VEVI00420

The Greca Logo is an extremely contemporary timepiece. The dimension of the case gives a very strong and male style together with the rectangular cutting of the bracelet link and the lug attack. In the bracelet version, the detail of the Versace Logo is alternately repeated on the links, emphasizing the brand and its showing off essence. The elements of the screws on the top ring alternate with the Greca, giving the timepiece iconicity and recognition of the Maison.

Priced at Rs. 1,10,100/- Available across Versace boutiques and leading Swiss watch stores in India.

13. Banjaaran Studio

Banjaaran is an online brand based out of Delhi, selling quirky and handcrafted artistic footwear. Banjaaran translates an international aesthetic using local materials and crafts – taking inspiration from indigenous Indian handicrafts as well as tribes and subcultures from around the world. By using techniques such as block printing, embroidery, and batik dyeing on fabric and leather, and by incorporating bold and traditional colours, each shoe is made to look badass, yet desi.

The basic idea of promoting Indian handicrafts and enabling people to notice its richness and boldness is what Banjaaran Studio strives for. The unique and funky prints, along with a bright pop of colour will make heads turn and make your feet look fantastic. (IANS)