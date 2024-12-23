Elon Musk’s X hikes Premium+ subscription prices by huge 35 pc in India, globally

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Tech billionaire Elon Musk has raised prices of its top-tier subscription service (Premium+) for his X social media platform by a massive 35 per cent for both new and existing users in India, including across global markets.

Effective from December 21, the Premium+ users in India will need to shell out Rs 1,750 a month — up from Rs 1,300 now, which is an approximately 35 per cent hike.

Similarly, on an annual basis, the Premium+ users in the country will need to pay Rs 18,300, up from Rs 13,600 at the moment (up by almost 35 per cent).

This marks the largest price increase since the social media platform’s acquisition (earlier called Twitter) by the tech billionaire in 2022.

In India, the basic tier subscription rate remains unchanged at Rs 243 and premium tier at Rs 650 as well.

In the US, the Premium+ service will cost $22 a month, up from $16. Annual subscription cost has increased to $229 from $168.

“If you’re an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date,” said X.

According to the company, Premium+ is now completely ads-free, providing an uninterrupted browsing experience.

“This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing. Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you’re always ahead of the curve,” said the social media platform.

“Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time,” it added.

X further stated that the company has “shifted its revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone”.

“Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads,” it added. (IANS)