Dubai beyond the Horizon

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– With the summer in full swing, what better way to spend our time than travelling to new places? Instead of dumb scrolling through our phones and catching up with friends and family, make this summer extraordinary by exploring a new destination and living like a local; experience their food, culture, and more.

Did you know that Dubai is known for more than just the tallest building in the world, where Tom Cruise ascended the Burj Khalifa for his film ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’?

Facts You Should Know

The ‘City of Dreams’ is the second largest emirate in the UAE, following Abu Dhabi, with which it shares a border. One of the busiest cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai is much more than its fishing, trading, pearl diving, and oil business.

Fast forward, offering limitless adventures and thrills for children and adults, ranging from modern architecture, a stunning skyline, the world’s largest shopping mall, and a range of Dubai culinary gourmet, Dubai’s tourism sector has become unrivalled internationally and it has positioned itself as a family-friendly tourism and luxury hub.

Getting There & Places to Crash

The first thing to consider while planning a trip is the budget. Well! Travelling to Dubai has become considerably easier for people with direct flights from all major airports in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. A minimum of Rs. 10,000/- is required for one round per individual.

With Dubai Tourism launching the “Kids Go Free” deal; it’s now as simple as one-two-three to discover a place to live. Check out the Visit Dubai website, which allows you to save up to 10 per cent on stays and receive FREE cancellation, as well as complimentary kids’ meals.

The Art of Language

Travelling to another country with a language barrier might be challenging at times. However, did you know that, in addition to Arabic, a majority of expatriates come from India, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Bangladesh? So there’s no reason to be worried about language skills because most Dubaian speak Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, and English, so you’ll feel quite at home.

Architecture Marvels

Dubai is famed for its one-of-a-kind and out-of-this-world experiences, where you can live in the future now with its advanced technology, planning and construction, and gorgeous buildings in various shapes and forms.

While driving by the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Frame, don’t forget to stop at one of Dubai’s most iconic attractions, the Museum of the Future (MOTF), which takes pride of place along the city’s superhighway, Sheikh Zayed Road.

The museum, designed as an asymmetric torus clad in steel and glass, has been named one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic.

Termed as a ‘living museum’, it incorporates elements of traditional exhibitions, immersive theatre, and themed attractions, so visitors can look beyond the present and towards the future’s limitless possibilities. Furthering a global intellectual movement, it’s also the headquarters for the city’s ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative that aims to identify 1,000 exceptional Arab talents across key fields.

To unwind, add The View at the Palm to your itinerary to experience never-before-seen 360-degree panoramas of Palm Jumeirah amid the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline in the background.

Arts & Crafts

Dubai is also no exception when it comes to arts and crafts, which are highly respected by both locals and visitors. At Souk Madinat in Jumeirah, take a stroll around the market to see the local art and crafts; you may even get souvenirs for as little as AED 10 without burning a hole in your pocket. It is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and sells a wide range of handcrafted items.

Simultaneously, don’t miss out on the Theatre of Digital Art, which is housed just in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The most recent addition to Dubai’s cultural landscape. With advanced technology and engaging narrative, the Theatre of Digital Art at Madinat Jumeirah gives famous artwork a modern spin.

And while your trip takes you to the Old Dubai area, don’t forget to stop by the Coffee Museum. It is a haven for learners of all ages and a coffee lover’s paradise for sure; the museum is located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, tucked among the tiny passageways of the old area, among many other gems, and should not be missed. Coffee has long been an important element of Arabic culture, and the museum demonstrates why.

Games and Entertainment

The ‘City of Dreams’ is surely a sight to behold, but there’s more in store for fun learning holidays because a trip without fun and games will be unfulfilled.

Getting out of our comfort zone is usually a fun learning experience, and if you’ve never played a round of golf, now is the time. The 3D Blacklight Minigolf at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) will transport you into a fantastical world of sea creatures, space adventures, and fluorescent colours. The floors, walls, and ceilings of this minigolf course are all covered in art made with UV-fluorescent paint, and designed to be viewed in 3D with special glasses that the venue provides.

It is said that sensory exercises aid in the development of curiosity, problem-solving, and creativity. If you want to get your hands muddy with your child, The Mud House Studio is more than simply a studio; it is a living, breathing space. It can be a fun classroom, an inspiring workshop, a relaxing cafe, or anything else you want it to be. Explore our studio to study, shop, and host events, among other things!

Aside from all the hands-on activities, don’t miss the massive 10 million-liter tank at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, located at the world’s largest mall, the Dubai Mall which houses over 33,000 aquatic animals and the world’s largest collection of sand tiger sharks.

Daily Bread

Eat like a king in the land of the king. Dubai offers a plethora of culinary options from budget to one and only Michelin-starred restaurants. The tourism and luxury hub has something for everyone ranging from Chinese, Indian, and Arab cuisine. Thanks to the fact that expats make up the bulk of the population.

To experience fiery plates that are stuffed with flavour and imagination swing by Hutong, a fine-dining Chinese restaurant located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre. From the scallop, squid, and shrimp dumplings to the truffle egg fried rice, and even vegetarian fare like the tasty wild mushroom and truffle bao, there’s no reason not to embrace the spice.

Vegetarian may sound dull and boring, but hold on because Avatara, Dubai’s only Indian Vegetarian Michelin-starred restaurant, is eager to take you through their massive 16-course meal. At Avatara each dish is meticulously prepared and decorated. The dishes are presented with an explanation of the ingredients and their origins, as well as a personal story from the chefs.

For an exotic culinary journey from the far east to the middle east, visit the multi-award-winning Asia Asia restaurant and lounge in the heart of the famed Dubai Marina and overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay.

Dubai is a city that is constantly expanding, so, if you’re ready to jet set and go, brace yourself to be awed by what they have in store for you. (IANS)