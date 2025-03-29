Don’t miss ‘Rekhachithram’, ‘Super Boys of Malegaon’, says director Gautham Menon

- Advertisement -

Chennai– One of Tamil cinema’s finest directors Gautham Vasudev Menon has now named director Jofin T Chacko’s Malayalam investigative thriller ‘Rekhachithram’ and director Reema Kagti’s Hindi film, ‘Super Boys of Malegaon’ as his recent favourites.

Gautham Menon, who is rated highly among directors when it comes to making action and romantic dramas, on Thursday posted a video clip on his Instagram page, asking his followers not to miss out on these two films.

In the video clip that he posted, Gautham Menon said, “I liked both ‘Rekhachithram’ and ‘Super Boys of Malegaon’ very much. ‘Rekhachithram was an investigation thriller. But it had an aspiring actress’s journey in it. Also, it had an interesting portion that was taken from the shoot of a Mammootty sir’s film that was released in the eighties. This apart, it was a murder mystery but was really nicely done.”

He then went on to speak about ‘Super Boys of Malegaon’. “Inspired by a documentary film, they have made a feature film. I liked the friendship between the characters in the film and the passion that they exude for cinema in the film.

Don’t miss these two films,” Gautham Menon said.

Rekhachithram’s director Jofin T Chacko, who was delighted that Gautham Menon had liked his film, thanked the ace director in the comments.

Interestingly, Gautham Menon, who has begun acting as well apart from directing, will next be seen playing an IPS officer alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the action entertainer ‘Bazooka’, the trailer of which was released on Wednesday. Gautham Menon plays a character called Benjamin Joshua, an assistant commissioner of police, Cochin city, in the film that has been directed by Deeno Davis.

This apart, Gautham Menon’s long-awaited film, ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, featuring Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on May 1 this year. (IANS)